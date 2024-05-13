USAG Rheinland-Pfalz BOSS Program Celebrates Single Soldier Day

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Soldiers play flag football as part of the Single Soldier Day activities organized by...... read more read more Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Soldiers play flag football as part of the Single Soldier Day activities organized by the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program. The event took place at Minick Field and the Hall of Champions on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany, May 10. see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program held a Single Soldier Day at Minick Field and the Hall of Champions on Smith Barracks, May 10.



The event, open to all single Soldiers, married individuals on unaccompanied orders, and single parents (all ranks, both officer and enlisted) featured a variety of activities including flag football and basketball tournaments, cornhole games, a dunk tank, tug of war, food trucks, and live music.



The Garrison BOSS program is managed by a senior enlisted advisor, MWR advisor and BOSS president. The senior enlisted advisor for USAG Rheinland-Pfalz is Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch, who provided remarks as the day of activities began.



"Sometimes I know it feels like it’s you, our single Soldiers, who carry the brunt of the mission day to day,” he said. “I know, I remember – But today is YOUR day! Take the time, enjoy yourselves, participate, and have fun!”



Soldiers who are single and stationed far from the comforts of home, friends, and family, frequently experience feelings of isolation and loneliness. In response, the BOSS program was established as a vital support system for these individuals. Its primary objective is not only to enhance the morale and well-being of single Soldiers but also to foster retention and sustain combat readiness.



By focusing on leisure and recreation, community service, and overall quality of life, the BOSS program addresses both the social and mental well-being of single Soldiers, helping them maintain a balanced and fulfilling life despite being far from home.



Additionally, BOSS serves an essential role in supporting the chain of command by addressing issues like suicide prevention, equal opportunity, and concerns related to sexual harassment and assault, which may impact single Soldiers.



