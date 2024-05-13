U.S., French Signal leaders establish ICG partnership

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Col. Ronald Iammartino, (left), Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Col. Ronald Iammartino, (left), Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, and French Army Brigadier General Patrice Bellon, Commanding General of the French Army CIS and Cyber Support Brigade, sign a Letter of Intent April 29, 2024, in Cesson-Sévigné, France, establishing an Interoperability Cooperation Group between the 2d Theater Signal Brigade and the French Army CIS and Cyber Support Brigade. The U.S.-French ICG aims to consolidate and strengthen capabilities by collaborating in inter-allied exercises and operations in the digital and cyber fields. (Photo courtesy of the French CIS and Cyber Land Command) see less | View Image Page

CESSON-SÉVIGNÉ, France — Signal leaders from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade took a significant step toward Building the Army of 2030, during a U.S.-French leadership engagement April 29, 2024, in Cesson-Sévigné, France.



Establishing an Interoperability Cooperation Group between the 2d Theater Signal Brigade and the French Army CIS and Cyber Support Brigade, this engagement underscores the crucial role of partnerships in ensuring the Army and its allies are secure from enemy cyber and electronic attacks, and able to communicate and share data reliably.



“This is an important milestone for the brigade to ensure we are postured to reinforce the (U.S. Army Europe and Africa) Commanding General’s priorities for NATO convergence, facilitate Mission Partner Network (MPN) integration with the G6, and to share what we are learning as part of the Army Unified Network based on zero trust security principles,” said U.S. Army Col. Ronald Iammartino, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade. “There is also a huge opportunity for the brigade. BG Bellon and his folks have been phenomenal. I believe this will be a strong partnership long into the future.”



This newly established ICG directly resulted from interoperability plans discussed during the first meeting in May 2023 between Signal leaders from U.S. Army Europe and Africa, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, and the French Army CIS.



That engagement laid the groundwork for a future roadmap of specific actions and training.



“Current conflicts have highlighted the need for a collective response to deter and protect Western nations,” said French Army Brigadier General Patrice Bellon, Commanding General of the French Army CIS and Cyber Support Brigade. “In this context, France does not act alone, and can count on solid alliances. Exchanges between our two brigades can facilitate operational deployments in Europe and enable participation in France-USA exercises”



The ICG is a collaborative effort aimed at identifying, planning, and facilitating opportunities to enhance partnership and interoperability between the two allies. Through shared training, exercises, and social activities, the ICG seeks to strengthen the bond between the 2d Theater Signal Brigade and the French Army CIS and Cyber Support Brigade.



Similar to the ICG partnership between the 2d Theater Signal Brigade and the Bundeswehr CIS-Services Command, this ICG aims to strengthen the partnership and interoperability cooperation between the U.S. and French nations.



“Considering the current situation and the inherent challenges of interoperability, I think that our focus should be on drawing up a roadmap covering the period 2022-2025,” Brig. Gen. Bellon said. “We should focus on four areas: consolidating our Bonds of Friendship, strengthening our technical exchanges and conducting joint training.”



The U.S.-French ICG goal is to consolidate and strengthen capabilities by collaborating in inter-allied exercises and operations in the digital and cyber fields. The group is designed to further bilateral cooperation and interoperability between the two armies and familiarize leadership with each other’s efforts in modernization programs, multi-domain operations, organizations and capabilities, and human resources initiatives.



“Exercise Warfighter 25.4 is a milestone in the preparation for future combat,” Brig. Gen. Bellon added. “For the first time a connection will be established between a French Div HQ, deployed in France, (in the Champagne region), and a US Corps HQ deployed in the U.S. and Germany. WFX25.4 will enable the French Army to test and validate its ‘plug and fight’ capabilities with its US counterpart, and take interoperability to a new level, particularly in the C2 domain, which is critical to all warfighting functions.”



This engagement broadens America’s association with its oldest ally and NATO partner and the longstanding U.S. and French collaboration in cyberspace.



“Continuing the partnership with the French CIS and Cyber Support Brigade has been an enriching experience for the 2d Theater Signal Brigade and our battalions,” said U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jason Horton, Senior Technical Advisor, 2d Theater Signal Brigade. “This partnership ensures the communication forces of both nations can study and experience the differences in our information systems, and how each country employs them to support their mission partners. Both nations are undergoing major overhauls in their equipment, tactics and techniques, and personnel, which makes this ICG partnership extremely important for ensuring we remain interoperable with each other and the other NATO nations.”