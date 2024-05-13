Pride of the Pack: A1C Andrew Petefish

Airman 1st Class Andrew Petefish, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, was selected as Kunsan Air Base’s Pride of the Pack for the week of May 13-17.



Petefish was selected for his performance on pre-flight servicing checks on 11 aircraft, enabling the successful launch of 16 aircraft in support of RED FLAG-Alaska, a joint international combat operations exercise.



His attention to detail was highlighted when he assisted a small team in troubleshooting an aircraft landing gear retract anomaly. Through his observation skills, Petefish helped identify an intermittent landing gear down lock switch, preventing a potentially catastrophic failure of critical components and ensuring aircrew safety.



In addition to his technical contributions, Petefish played a crucial role in training and mentoring new Airmen by demonstrating launch and recovery procedures to seven new personnel. According to his leadership, Petefish’s efforts quickly increased the development and aircraft familiarization of the new members, which has enhanced the overall effectiveness of the 35th FGS.



“With the time I’ve had here at Kunsan, all I’ve wanted to do is learn and work,” said Petefish. “Growing up, I’ve always enjoyed working in the maintenance field. So I have pride and love for my job as a maintainer.”



Petefish's efforts have significantly enhanced the unit's operational capabilities. His dedication to the mission and his peers exemplify the spirit of the Pride of the Pack, making him an indispensable member of the 35th FGS.

