9th MSC's Vital Role in Pacific Theater Highlighted at LANPAC Symposium

WAIKIKI, HI - At the annual LANPAC Symposium's Commanders Corner stage, Brigadier General Mark Siekman highlighted the unique capabilities of the 9th Mission Support Command (MSC) and its crucial role in the Pacific Theater. Speaking at the 11th annual professional development forum sponsored by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) and Supported by the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), BG Siekman focused on the vital role of Oceania Engagement Teams (OET) in the Pacific area of operations as well as the Rapid Home Station Mobilization Model.



In his address, Brig. Gen. Siekman underscored the readiness of 9th MSC soldiers, affirming that they are always prepared to assist in any domestic or international crisis. Their comprehensive training covers a wide range of missions, from combat operations to humanitarian aid and peacekeeping, showcasing their versatility and adaptability.



Brig. Gen. Siekman explained how the 9th MSC operates through OET to advance Theater Army Objectives in the Pacific Island Countries. He highlighted their close collaboration with joint, interagency, intergovernmental, and multinational partners, emphasizing their role in capacity building and relationship strengthening.



As the sole Army Reserve Command designated to the Theater Army, the 9th MSC shoulders significant responsibility in the expansive Pacific Theater. Mobilizing to this region requires meticulous planning and coordination due to challenging terrain and unpredictable weather.



Mobilizing to the Pacific Theater presents unique challenges for the Army Reserve. “The traditional mobilization model does not work in this theater,” acknowledged Brig. Gen. Siekman. Despite these challenges, soldiers can effectively respond to crises and execute missions, solidifying the Army Reserve's role in bolstering the US military's crisis response capabilities.



"Rapid home station mobilization affords us the ability to swiftly mobilize our forces and respond in times of crisis or conflict," emphasized Siekman, highlighting the agility and responsiveness of the Army Reserve's operational model.



Brig. Gen. Siekman also stressed the importance of bolstering partner capacity in the Indo-Pacific region and the need to quickly access and mobilize reserve components to enhance regional security and stability. This address at the LANPAC Symposium highlighted the indispensable role of the 9th Mission Support Command in strengthening US military capabilities across the Pacific Theater, reaffirming the Army Reserve's commitment to readiness and operational excellence in confronting global challenges.