Patrol Squadron 4 Flies Task Force 72, Undersea Commanders

Courtesy Photo | 240417-N-NU510-1001 ATSUGI, Japan (April 17, 2024) Capt. Zachary “Stanger” Stang,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 240417-N-NU510-1001 ATSUGI, Japan (April 17, 2024) Capt. Zachary “Stanger” Stang, commander, Task Force 72 (front row, left to right), Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Group 7, and Japanese Maritime Self Defense Forces Vice Adm. Goka Yoshihiro, commander, Fleet Submarine Forces, stand with their staffs and crew from Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 in front of a P-8A Poseidon, April 17. VP-4 is based in Whidbey Island, Washington, and currently on a rotational deployment operating from multiple locations in Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theater outreach operations, supporting Commander, Task Force 72, U.S. Seventh Fleet, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the Indo-Pacific region.(U.S. Navy photo Courtesy Asset) see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan — Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 embarked commanders of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Submarine Forces, U.S. Submarine Group 7, and Commander, Task Force 72 aboard a P-8A Poseidon over the Western Pacific for a training flight, April 17.



The P-8A is a maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft capable of conducting anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and humanitarian response.



“Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft play a key role in undersea warfare,” said Vice Adm. Goka Yoshihiro, Commander, JMSDF Fleet Submarine Forces. “We plan and practice with every asset at our disposal in order to hold an advantage under the sea.”



Each of the commanders is headquartered in Japan.



“I live and work across the harbor from our Japanese counterparts” said Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, Commander, Submarine Group 7. “We are constantly working and learning together, to help maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



All three welcomed the opportunity for a training flight with their counterparts.



“Everything we do is about maintaining deterrence, upholding international law, and ensuring that seas remain free and open.” said Capt. Zachary Stang, Commander, Task Force 72. “We are focused on building interoperability with allies and partners in order to address shared maritime security challenges.”



Patrol Squadron 4 is based in Whidbey Island, Washington, and currently on a rotational deployment operating from multiple locations in Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theater outreach operations, supporting Commander, Task Force 72, U.S. Seventh Fleet, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the Indo-Pacific region.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Submarine Group 7 was established during the Korean Crisis in the 1950’s as Submarine Group Western Pacific, serving as squadron commander and administrative coordinators for submarines in the Western Pacific. In June 1973, when the command was elevated to Task Force level subordinate to Commander, 7th Fleet, it assumed its present status as Commander, Submarine Force 7th Fleet/ Commander Task Force 74 reporting to U.S. 7th Fleet and Commander, Submarine Group 7 reporting to Commander Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.



Submarine Group 7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea.



For more news on Patrol Squadron VP-4, please visit https://www.airpac.navy.mil/Organization/Patrol-Squadron-VP-4/.



For more news from Commander, Submarine Group 7, visit www.csp.navy.mil/csg7/.



-30-