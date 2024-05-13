Fleet Forces Commander Cuts Ribbon on Hefti LVC Operation Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – More than 250 friends, family, guests, military and local leaders were in attendance during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Hefti Global Virtual, Live, Constructive (VLC) Operations Center (GLOC), May 14, 2024.



U.S. Fleet Forces band members entertained attendees by performing several songs to open the ceremony, followed by a formation flyover by F/A-18 Hornets and F/A-18E/F Super Hornets from Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106. Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, and the Honorable Jen Kiggans, United States Representative for Virginia’s 2nd congressional district, delivered remarks at the new facility, located on Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex.



“I am deeply impressed to be in the presence of so many loved ones,” said Adm. Caudle. “Family, friends, colleagues, and shipmates of John Arthur ‘Bag’ Hefti, I believe attendance is well over 250 folks this morning, which speaks directly to the type of leader Bag was, and to the reach and impact he had on so many, not only in the Navy, but in his community.”



The Hefti operation center specializes in “LVC,” which combines real-world, in-person elements with virtual reality, simulation and other computer-generated technologies to enable service members to train like they fight for combat.



“We must and can do better, LVC enables this objective. The LVC training capability provided by the Navy Continuous Training Environment, enables warfighters to master, explore, develop, and refine their tactics at a faster pace than any adversary can counter,” said Caudle.



Representative Kiggans, a former Navy helicopter pilot, also delivered remarks to the standing-room-only crowd of attendees. “I wake up every day and fight for our men and women in uniform, especially the men and women who serve in this district…this building is just amazing.”



Following remarks, Caudle, Kiggans, and family members of Capt. Hefti cut the ribbon on the Navy’s newest, cutting-edge facility.



The Hefti Global LVC Operations Center was named after Capt. John “Bag” Hefti who was tragically killed in an auto accident in 2021. Capt. Hefti led Sailors and operations in the Joint and Fleet Training Department for U.S. Fleet Forces. Caudle officially named the facility after Capt. Hefti to honor his life and service.

