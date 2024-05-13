NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY MID-SOUTH TO SECURE TRAFFIC FOR THE NAVY TEN NAUTICAL MILER RACE

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - We're just a few weeks away from our flagship MWR event of the year – the Navy Ten Nautical Miler race! This event is a wonderful opportunity to come together as a community and celebrate fitness and camaraderie. To ensure the safety of our participants, the installation will secure traffic from 0530 to 0900 on race day Sunday, June 2, 2024.



We understand that this may cause some inconvenience. To mitigate, we have designated the Commissary parking lot as a staging area to assist housing residents and employees who must travel on or off base during this period, utilizing the Singleton Gate. Residents are welcome to stage their vehicles at the Commissary lot overnight or before 0530 to facilitate travel via the Singleton Gate.



We invite residents to join us in cheering on the runners from driveways or alongside the course, particularly near the Splash Pad where restroom facilities will be available. If you live along the course, this is an opportunity to decorate your yard as you and your family cheer on the race, as well as an exciting, fun element for the nearly 500 runners who will be visiting our installation. It's worth noting that this race serves as a qualifier for other prestigious races like the Boston Marathon. Your presence and enthusiasm can truly make a difference!



Once the Navy Rd Gate reopens at 0900, the Singleton Gate will close for traffic. However, please be aware that some roadways may remain closed as a safety precaution, as runners may still be on the course. Exercise caution when transiting the installation, especially in the vicinity of the housing area.



The business hours for the Commissary, Exchange, and NEX Mini Mart will not be affected, as the installation will resume operations at 0900. The Chapel will be closed for services.



We deeply appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we come together to make this event a success.



For any questions concerning this matter, please contact Kendra Lawler, NSA Mid-South Public Affairs Officer at 901-874-5446.

