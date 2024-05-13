Faces of TRADEWINDS: Religious Affairs Specialist offers spiritual sustainment support amidst rigorous training

PARAGON ARMY BASE, Barbados – During multinational military exercises, where the rigors of training test the limits of service members' physical and mental endurance, one role stands out for its quiet yet profound impact – that of the Religious Affairs Specialist.

At TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24), a crucible for the readiness of service members from 26 nations, Alabama National Guard Spc. Moesha Chandler embodies this vital role, offering not just spiritual guidance but an avenue of support for troops navigating the challenges of training.

Chandler, with the 731st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, spends her days at TW24 checking in on her fellow service members, as well as partner nations, and boosting morale.

“Our whole objective here at TRADEWINDS is to boost the morale of our unit and the other branches that are here,” said Chandler. “We make sure every soldier is good, physically and mostly, mentally. We just want to make sure everyone stays afloat.”

Chandler works alongside the unit chaplain, ensuring religious services and support are provided during TW24 by providing experience and insight.

“We’re doing a lot of things here at TRADEWINDS that most people aren’t really used to doing, especially those in the National Guard,” said Chandler. “For us to be here for two weeks consecutively, when we are used to two days out of the month, in a different climate, takes a toll on our bodies and our minds. Therefore, our role plays a very big part in making sure everyone stays on the right foot during the exercise.”

Chandler, who is from Uniontown, Alabama, says she joined the army as a Religious Affairs Specialist after her friend came back from basic combat training and was not the same person she knew from before.

“I had a friend who joined the army,” said Chandler. “He went off to basic training and when he came back he was a different person, his whole demeanor had changed. The military had changed him a lot, mentally. So, I put on my big girl pants and I said, ‘I'm gonna be here for you, we need to find you again.’ He sort of lost himself, and I helped him find himself again. Afterward he said to me, ‘You know you could be a real use in the army’.”

Since enlisting in the army, Chandler’s passion for helping others has only grown.

“I’m really passionate about helping others,” said Chandler. “I love to see everyone at their absolute best. I like to be that person that can help lift other people up when they are down, so this job here is perfect for me. I love what I do.”

