Moody, Community celebrate Dr. Lucy Greene

Photo By Andrea Jenkins | Scott Matheson, Valdosta mayor, left, and Bill Slaughter, chairman of the Lowndes...... read more read more Photo By Andrea Jenkins | Scott Matheson, Valdosta mayor, left, and Bill Slaughter, chairman of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners, unveil a portrait honoring Dr. Lucy Greene, Moody Support Group co-founder, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 10, 2024. The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County commissioned a painting titled “The Ever So Lovely” for display in the 23rd Wing Headquarters building to serve as a tribute to Dr. Lucy’s remarkable contributions to Moody AFB and the surrounding communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins) see less | View Image Page

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Team Moody and the local community had the honor of unveiling a portrait of Dr. Lucy Greene, Moody Support Committee co-founder, for her 40 plus years of dedicated service to Airmen and their families during a ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 10, 2024.



The portrait commissioned by the community was originally captured by local Valdosta photographer Wes Sewell, and brought to life through a painting by artist Fay Bridges Hyatt and will stand as one representation of Greene’s long-standing commitment to Team Moody.



“She has been honored many times, over and over again,” said Scott James Matheson, Valdosta mayor. “It’s pretty cool that today she’s going to be immortalized. Everyone’s Dr. Lucy experiences are personal one and unique to them and one that they’ll carry with them throughout their life. Our community can never thank you enough. She's been recognized for her selfless sacrifice at all levels of military and civilian government, and she is cherished beyond description.”



Over the years, Greene and her late husband Parker, have not only advocated for Moody on a local level, but on a national level as well, Bill Slaughter, chairman of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners, explained how in his remarks during the ceremony.



In the early 1990s, Moody’s presence in South Georgia was in jeopardy when it was placed on the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) list. It was community leaders and residents that took the lead in protecting Moody from closing.



With the threat of losing the base, the community – with the Greenes leading the charge – founded the Moody Support Committee. Lucy and Parker wanted to create something long lasting to honor the Airmen of Moody and have been staunch supporters ever since.



In the moments after the unveiling, Sheets expressed his gratitude for the monumental contributions made by Dr. Lucy and emphasized the impact of her unparalleled loyalty and commitment to Airmen and their families.



“Dr. Lucy, on behalf of Team Moody, I extend our deepest gratitude for your unwavering dedication, your selfless service, and your profound impact on the lives of the Airmen and their families,” Sheets said. “May this portrait serve as a lasting tribute to your extraordinary legacy, inspiring us all to reach greater heights in service to our country and our community.”



From this point on the portrait will be on permanent display in the Parker Greene building, 23rd Wing headquarters, to remind us of the incredible work