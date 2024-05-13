Rear Admiral Tracy Hines Concludes EEV at COSI Science Festival

Last week Rear Adm. Tracy Hines, Deputy Director, Information Warfare, Space Command, completed an Executive Engagement Visit (EEV), in her hometown of Columbus, Ohio.

“I'm just happy to be here [and] see the Navy being represented.” Adm. Hines said while touring the five booths America’s Navy had set up at the annual Center of Science and Industry (COSI) Science Festival, Saturday.

EEV’s are outreach visits performed by Navy Flag Officers and members of the Senior Executive Service scheduled and supported by the Navy Office of Community Outreach (NAVCO). The visits are comprised of engagements with corporate executives, government officials, education leaders, local media, veterans organizations, and civic groups.



“We were excited Rear Admiral Hines visited the Columbus area to help raise Navy awareness, while strengthening partnerships with community leaders,” Cmdr. Erik Moss, Commanding Officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley (NTAG ORV) said after the EEV concluded. “She provided an inspiring and motivational talk to our future Sailors [and] as a native to the local area who started her career in the enlisted ranks, she exemplifies the limitless opportunity for these future Sailors and shows that they too could one day become a Navy Admiral.

Admiral Hines began her career as an enlisted Sailor and promoted to the rank of Chief Petty Officer prior to being commissioned in 1996 through the limited duty officer program.

During her weeklong visit, Admiral Hines attended many events including a presentation to more than 30 future Sailors and Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps students while also being recognized as a Science Technology Engineering Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) star.

“It is extremely humbling,” Admiral Hines said after being recognized at COSI. “I've been able to bring a little Navy and use science as a conduit to tell everybody about the different jobs and opportunities that exist in the Navy.”

“We were grateful she helped us showcase the Navy to the community.” Cmdr. Erik Moss said after the Admiral’s visit concluded.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.14.2024 14:02 Story ID: 471250 Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rear Admiral Tracy Hines Concludes EEV at COSI Science Festival, by PO1 Theron Godbold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.