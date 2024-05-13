Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acquisition Instructor Course open for nominations

    Nominations are open now through July 26 for Class 25A of the Department of the Air

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Story by Marisa Alia-Novobilski 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Nominations are open now through July 26 for Class 25A of the Department of the Air Force Acquisition Instructor Course. Class 25A will run Jan. 6 to June 13, 2025.

    AQIC is a five-and-one-half month course operating under a strategic partnership with the U.S. Air Force Weapons School to develop operationally informed acquisition professionals as skilled tacticians, leaders and unit instructors. Throughout the rigorous course, students are exposed to tactical acquisitions and instructorship training; operations integration; program offices and innovation hubs; federal labs and industry partners; and more.

    Graduates are expected to contribute to the acquisition community and schoolhouse, with the opportunity to fill specific positions at diverse developmental levels throughout the DAF.

    AQIC is open to both uniformed and civilian acquisition professionals from both the Air and Space Forces who are looking for an opportunity to improve their leadership, instructorship, operations and program office integration skills. Individuals must have at least five years of acquisition experience and should possess a Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information (TS/SCI) clearance that is valid for the duration of the cohort.

    AQIC is the acquisition community’s equivalent institution to the U.S. Air Force Weapons School. The AQIC schoolhouse maintains a strategic partnership with the USAFWS to create integration opportunities for students and graduates, and its construct parallels the USAFWS curriculum methodology, requirements, rigor, and intent.

    For more information on the program, visit https://www.afmc.af.mil/Careers/AQIC/. Additional AQIC information, to include a course synopsis, frequently asked questions, curriculum overview and links to prior student studies is available on MilSuite (CaC-enabled) at https://www.milsuite.mil/book/groups/the-acquisition-instructor-course.

    Nominations must be submitted by the July 26 deadline at (CaC-enabled) https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/AFMC-AQIC/nomination. Individuals must be nominated by wing leadership/equivalent to participate in the program.

