Spouses find employment at hiring fair

HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, Ga., -- Christopher Thornton did not want to come to the hiring fair.



“I got dragged out,” Thornton said laughing.



Thornton, a 23-year-old son of a military veteran, said he was applying for jobs online but hadn’t heard back from anyone. His father heard about a job fair on Hunter Army Airfield and told him to go.



“I went in there with minor expectations but came out with hopeful spirits,” said Thornton who is seeking a job in information technology or in the cyber security industry. “I actually got a lot of information and a lot of opportunities too.”



The hiring fair took place May 2 at the Hunter Club and was organized by Army Community Service. Evie Rodriguez, employment readiness program specialist with ACS, said the goal of the event was to provide a venue for employers to consider hiring spouses and give them an opportunity for employment.



“We opened it up to transitioning Soldiers and the public as well,” said Rodriguez. “Our garrison commander graciously opened it up to Savannah County and other local counties surrounding us.”



Rodriguez said 23 organizations ranging from law enforcement to education participated in the event with many ready to take applications for an interview later. Rodriguez said the previous hiring fair happened soon after she began her position with much of it already planned. This year she said the event took four months of planning and included Military One Source to assist spouses coming in from other countries.



Those who were unable to attend can still use ACS services in their career hunting.



“If they didn’t make it today they can come and make an appointment with me and based on what their career needs are I can get them connected with some of these agencies so they can apply for the jobs that they have.”



Rodriguez said ACS hosts “Eye on Employment” every Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and information on other hiring opportunities can be found on their “Army Community Service, Ft. Stewart/Hunter” AAF Facebook page.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2024 Date Posted: 05.14.2024 Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US