“You Grow Where You Are Planted” Cherry Point Nurse Departs for New Role in Public Health

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Navy Lieutenant Sarah Cruz will continue her career as a U.S. Navy Nurse by attending Campbell University in Buies Creek, North Carolina, to earn a Master of Science in Public Health. Cruz served aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, ending her duty there as Department Head of the facility's Patient Centered Medical Home.

A Navy Nurse serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will soon depart for the next chapter in her career that will change the trajectory of her service.



Navy Lieutenant Sarah Cruz will soon leave her assignment as Department Head of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point’s Patient Centered Medical Home and begin her journey at Campbell University to earn a Master of Science in Public Health.



“I held many positions and had some incredible experiences,” said Cruz. “You grow where you are planted and do the best you can to contribute with purpose and impact.”



A native of Richlands, North Carolina, Cruz ends her service aboard the clinic as Department Head of the team responsible for providing care mostly to family members and retirees. This required her to assume a myriad of additional duties to ensure both delivery and access to care remained high for patients. She will attend Campbell

University in Buies Creek, North Carolina, through the Navy’s Duty Under Instruction Program.



“Completing graduate education further equips a nurse to shape further generations of nursing,” said Navy Commander Christina Tellez, the clinic’s Chief Nursing Officer. “We are lifelong learners and going through a rigorous education process demonstrates that commitment.”



According to Campbell University’s website, a Master of Science in Public Health “provides students with a solid foundation in health care research and outcomes evaluation” while promoting “health and prevention of disease, rural health care research, community outreach and service learning opportunities.”



Upon completion of the program, Cruz hopes to find opportunities to serve in Public Health positions she has a passion for while remaining a Nurse in the U.S. Navy. She credits fellow Navy Nurses she served alongside for inspiring her to apply and persevere through the selection process.