Staff and Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated the 116th birthday of the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps during a ceremony conducted Monday, May 13 in the clinic’s pavilion.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 10:10
|Story ID:
|471224
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates 116th Navy Nurse Birthday, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
