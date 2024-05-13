Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates 116th Navy Nurse Birthday

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Staff and Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated the 116th birthday of the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps during a ceremony conducted Monday, May 13 in the clinic’s pavilion.

