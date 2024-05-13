Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates 116th Navy Nurse Birthday

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Navy Lieutenant Lauren Dixon, left, and Commander Carlton Bennett, right, cut a cake...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Navy Lieutenant Lauren Dixon, left, and Commander Carlton Bennett, right, cut a cake during a ceremony celebrating the 116th birthday of the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps during a ceremony held Monday, May 13, 2024 aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. see less | View Image Page

Staff and Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated the 116th birthday of the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps during a ceremony conducted Monday, May 13 in the clinic’s pavilion.