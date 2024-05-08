USACE Work Plan Boosts Lakes Erie and Ontario Navigation by $17.6 Million

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District received a total of $17.6 million in the Fiscal Year 2024 Work Plan for Army Civil Works to bolster navigation and structures across lakes Erie and Ontario.
The total FY24 budget, to include the Conferenced Budget and Work Plan, exceeds $226.2 million, paving the way for significant environmental, navigation, and civil works improvements across the Buffalo District area of responsibility.
“This will be the largest budget the Buffalo District has ever delivered for the American public,” said Lt. Col. Lyle Milliman, USACE Buffalo District commander. “Our work will address materials left from the Manhattan Project, rebuild critical infrastructure along the Great Lakes’ shoreline, and prepare many small harbors for dredging once funding is available. The future is bright, and our team is ready to deliver!”
--Construction projects funded by the FY24 Work Plan--
Bird Island Pier Repair, N.Y. — $5,000,000
Black Rock Lock Repair, N.Y. — $5,250,000
Oswego Harbor West Arrowhead Breakwater, N.Y. — $450,000
--Engineering and Design projects funded by the FY24 Work Plan--
Buffalo Harbor South Pier, N.Y. — $260,000
Cattaraugus Creek Harbor West Breakwater, N.Y. — $500,000
Pultneyville Harbor East Pier, N.Y. — $1,300,000
Fairport Harbor East Breakwater, Ohio — $500,000
Rocky River Harbor East Pier, Ohio — $1,300,000
Many harbors across lakes Erie and Ontario have received funding through the FY24 Work Plan ($4.68 million total) for sediment sampling, dredging environmental coordination, and to work on dredged material management plans. This work prepares the harbors for future dredging by understanding the type of sediment in the harbor and where it is suitable for the dredged material to be placed. Harbors funded include:
--Dredged Material Management Plans--
Cleveland Harbor, Ohio
Conneaut Harbor, Ohio
Fairport Harbor, Ohio
Lorain Harbor, Ohio
Sandusky Harbor, Ohio
Toledo Harbor, Ohio
Erie Harbor, Pa.
--Environmental Coordination--
Cooley Canal Harbor, Ohio
Irondequoit Harbor, N.Y.
Little River Harbor, N.Y.
Morristown Harbor, N.Y.
Olcott Harbor, N.Y.
Rocky River Harbor, Ohio
Sackets Harbor, N.Y.
West Harbor, Ohio
Pultneyville Harbor, N.Y.
--Sediment Sampling and Analysis--
Cape Vincent Harbor, N.Y.
Cooley Canal Harbor, Ohio
Irondequoit Bay Harbor, N.Y.
Little River, N.Y.
Morristown Harbor, N.Y.
Olcott Harbor, N.Y.
Port Ontario Harbor, N.Y.
Pultneyville Harbor, N.Y.
Rocky River Harbor, Ohio
Sackets Harbor, N.Y.
West Harbor, Ohio
Wilson Harbor, N.Y.
Additional information regarding the entire Corps of Engineers’ Fiscal Year 2024 Work Plan can be found at https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Budget/#Work-Plans.
Photos and video of Buffalo District’s projects are available at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/
The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation in order to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 07:19
|Story ID:
|471204
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Hometown:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Hometown:
|CAPE VINCENT, NY, US
|Hometown:
|CATAWBA, OH, US
|Hometown:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Hometown:
|CONNEAUT, OH, US
|Hometown:
|ERIE, PA, US
|Hometown:
|FAIRPORT HARBOR, OH, US
|Hometown:
|HANOVER, NY, US
|Hometown:
|IRONDEQUOIT, NY, US
|Hometown:
|JERUSALEM, OH, US
|Hometown:
|LORAIN, OH, US
|Hometown:
|MORRISTOWN, NY, US
|Hometown:
|NIAGARA FALLS, NY, US
|Hometown:
|OLCOTT, NY, US
|Hometown:
|OSWEGO, NY, US
|Hometown:
|PORT ONTARIO, NY, US
|Hometown:
|PULTNEYVILLE, NY, US
|Hometown:
|ROCKY RIVER, OH, US
|Hometown:
|SACKETS HARBOR, NY, US
|Hometown:
|SANDUSKY, OH, US
|Hometown:
|TOLEDO, OH, US
|Hometown:
|WILSON, NY, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Work Plan Boosts Lakes Erie and Ontario Navigation by $17.6 Million, by Andrew Kornacki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT