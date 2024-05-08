Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Work Plan Boosts Lakes Erie and Ontario Navigation by $17.6 Million

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Story by Andrew Kornacki 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District received a total of $17.6 million in the Fiscal Year 2024 Work Plan for Army Civil Works to bolster navigation and structures across lakes Erie and Ontario.

    The total FY24 budget, to include the Conferenced Budget and Work Plan, exceeds $226.2 million, paving the way for significant environmental, navigation, and civil works improvements across the Buffalo District area of responsibility.
     
    “This will be the largest budget the Buffalo District has ever delivered for the American public,” said Lt. Col. Lyle Milliman, USACE Buffalo District commander. “Our work will address materials left from the Manhattan Project, rebuild critical infrastructure along the Great Lakes’ shoreline, and prepare many small harbors for dredging once funding is available. The future is bright, and our team is ready to deliver!”

    --Construction projects funded by the FY24 Work Plan--
    Bird Island Pier Repair, N.Y. — $5,000,000
    Black Rock Lock Repair, N.Y. — $5,250,000
    Oswego Harbor West Arrowhead Breakwater, N.Y. — $450,000

    --Engineering and Design projects funded by the FY24 Work Plan--
    Buffalo Harbor South Pier, N.Y. — $260,000
    Cattaraugus Creek Harbor West Breakwater, N.Y. — $500,000
    Pultneyville Harbor East Pier, N.Y. — $1,300,000
    Fairport Harbor East Breakwater, Ohio — $500,000
    Rocky River Harbor East Pier, Ohio — $1,300,000

    Many harbors across lakes Erie and Ontario have received funding through the FY24 Work Plan ($4.68 million total) for sediment sampling, dredging environmental coordination, and to work on dredged material management plans. This work prepares the harbors for future dredging by understanding the type of sediment in the harbor and where it is suitable for the dredged material to be placed. Harbors funded include:

    --Dredged Material Management Plans--
    Cleveland Harbor, Ohio
    Conneaut Harbor, Ohio
    Fairport Harbor, Ohio
    Lorain Harbor, Ohio
    Sandusky Harbor, Ohio
    Toledo Harbor, Ohio
    Erie Harbor, Pa.

    --Environmental Coordination--
    Cooley Canal Harbor, Ohio
    Irondequoit Harbor, N.Y.
    Little River Harbor, N.Y.
    Morristown Harbor, N.Y.
    Olcott Harbor, N.Y.
    Rocky River Harbor, Ohio 
    Sackets Harbor, N.Y.
    West Harbor, Ohio
    Pultneyville Harbor, N.Y.

    --Sediment Sampling and Analysis--
    Cape Vincent Harbor, N.Y.
    Cooley Canal Harbor, Ohio
    Irondequoit Bay Harbor, N.Y.
    Little River, N.Y.
    Morristown Harbor, N.Y.
    Olcott Harbor, N.Y.
    Port Ontario Harbor, N.Y.
    Pultneyville Harbor, N.Y.
    Rocky River Harbor, Ohio
    Sackets Harbor, N.Y.
    West Harbor, Ohio
    Wilson Harbor, N.Y.

    Additional information regarding the entire Corps of Engineers’ Fiscal Year 2024 Work Plan can be found at https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Budget/#Work-Plans.

    Photos and video of Buffalo District’s projects are available at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/


    The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation in order to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US
