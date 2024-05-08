NAVFAC Washington Strengthens Connections during PWD Day at NSA Bethesda

NAVFAC Washington leadership recently visited Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bethesda for a Public Works Department (PWD) Day to focus on strengthening the connection between the Facilities Engineering Command (FEC) and PWD teams.



NAVFAC Washington Operations Officer Capt. Atiim Senthill, emphasized the importance of directly engaging with the PWD to enhance the connection and identify and collectively resolve challenges. He stressed the importance of these events to enable the FEC to support the success of PWDs effectively.



“I love PWD days because it gets us out of the office and helps us to focus specifically on the PWD,” said Senthill. “As a FEC, our job is the success of the PWDs, enabling them to be successful. So, this is the best thing we can do to support our PWD.”



Caroline Koch, deputy public works officer at NSA Bethesda, praised the event for allowing staff to directly communicate their concerns and ideas to leaders. Staff members raised questions about streamlining documentation processes and improving communication on project statuses between the core and PWD.



Koch said, “Everybody wants to meet the mission and do their job. I think it is one thing to talk amongst yourselves. But another thing when you have the commanding officer and operations officer here saying, ‘I know what you’re saying; that’s a really good idea.’”



The PWD Day also provided an opportunity to discuss the Department of Defense’s electrification directive and plan future training sessions to reinforce compliance in new construction, renovation and maintenance projects.



Discussions also covered topics such as improving utility system metering, tracking requirements between the FEC and PWD and addressing recruitment.



The leadership turnover brief for the Comprehensive Military Construction (MILCON) Program (CMP) Director at PWD Bethesda was another key aspect of the day. The CMP was established to oversee the various MILCONs that are and have occurred at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, including the $619 million renovation of the hospital. Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Kulp assumed the office as CMP director from Lt. Cmdr. John Kaiser who has a new assignment with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.



Commanding Officer, Capt. Omarr Tobias led the NAVFAC Washington team that included Assistant Operations Officer, Cmdr. Dan Brown, Business Director, Brian Ciaravino, Asset Management Director, Rick Owens, Command Information Officer Jim Palumbo, Design and Construction Director Tom Cox, Public Works Director Bill Schoen and Safety Director Paul Hahn.



The PWD Day at NSA Bethesda showcased NAVFAC Washington's commitment to collaboration, problem-solving, and mission readiness.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.14.2024 06:34 Story ID: 471203 Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Washington Strengthens Connections during PWD Day at NSA Bethesda, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.