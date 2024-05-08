U.S. Forces Korea Commemorates Law Day in Yongsan

Yongsan, Korea - U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) marked a significant day of commemoration as it celebrated Law Day with solemnity and reverence May 10, 2024.



The event, held in Yongsan, witnessed the participation of esteemed members from USFK, Combined Forces Command (CFC), United Nations Command (UNC), the Japanese Self-Defense Forces, and the Republic of Korea (ROK), underscoring the importance of the rule of law and the collaborative spirit that defines the military landscape in the region.



Law Day is an annual commemoration in the United States, and the President of the United States has issued a Law Day proclamation recognizing the importance of the rule of law every year since 1958. A theme is chosen each year to spotlight a particular aspect of law or the legal process.



Law Day carries great importance within the USFK community, representing a rededication to the fundamental values of democracy and the rule of law that form the foundation of a free society. This year's commemoration was especially meaningful, as its theme of “Voices of Democracy,” drew focus to the ongoing endeavors to uphold these values in the face of worldwide challenges and evolving geopolitical circumstances.



“As members of the international legal community, we must remain steadfast in our commitment to this order and work together to ensure peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula,” said Col. Tony Kim, UNC, CFC, USFK Judge Advocate.



The commemorative ceremony served as a platform for reflection and dialogue, where servicemen and women, alongside civilian personnel, gathered to honor the fundamental tenets of law and democracy. Through poignant speeches and symbolic gestures, attendees reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the rule of law both domestically and internationally.



“A public celebration of Law Day in Korea by representatives from the U.S., Japan and the Republic of Korea is particularly meaningful because our adversaries are not committed to the rule of the law and the international rules-based order,” Kim added. “We collectively reaffirm, through both our words and deeds, that we represent countries governed by laws, enacted by the “voices of democracy”; and not countries governed by the will of men.”



Maj. Gen. John Weidner, Chief of Staff, UNC and USFK, and the Judge Advocate General for the ROK Army, Brig. Gen. Sanghwan Kim, delivered keynote addresses emphasizing the pivotal role of law and democracy in preserving peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula. They highlighted the collective responsibility shared by all members of the military community in upholding legal norms and fostering a culture of accountability.



“Collaboration and exchange between legal professionals from our countries are essential to understanding the rules governing the international rules-based order,” said Kim. “Legal professionals are vital to advancing the rule of law and advising our respective military commanders in accordance with our domestic laws, customary international law, and the Law of Armed Conflict,” said Kim.



The participation of military members and civilian personnel from various countries further underscored the interconnectedness of security efforts in the region. As representatives from diverse backgrounds and nationalities stood united in their commitment to the rule of law, the event served as a testament to the strength of international partnerships forged under the auspices of shared values and their willingness to publicly declare support for an international rules-based order.



As the day ended, participants departed with a renewed sense of purpose and determination, recognizing Law Day not merely as a symbolic observance but as a reaffirmation of their solemn duty to uphold democracy and the rule of law in service to their nation and the international community.



“Being able to meet lawyers and officials from various countries is critical to ensuring shared understanding and reinforcing global stability,” said Capt. Anthony Lucchesi, France legal advisor for UNC. “It was a privilege to join this great group of leaders to honor the rule of law and democracy.”

-30-



Point of Contact:

For questions of comments, contact the United States Force Korea Public Affairs Office 010-7334-6670 or 0503-335-4417/4412.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.14.2024 00:36 Story ID: 471197 Location: YONGSAN GARRISON, KR Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Forces Korea Commemorates Law Day in Yongsan, by MSG Thomas Duval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.