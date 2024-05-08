DAISY Awards Honor Nurses at U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (May 10, 2024) - Nurses at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay were celebrated for their exceptional care and compassion during a ceremony where several nurses were awarded the DAISY Award, May 10.



The event was a highlight of the celebration of 116 years of the Navy Nurses Corps.



The award was established by The DAISY Foundation to recognize the extraordinary work of nurses worldwide. The nurses at U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC), Guantanamo Bay, were recognized in three categories for individual, leader and team awards.



“We are a strong nursing force,” said Chief Nursing Officer, Cdr. Christopher Weiss. “Within this group, we’ve had many nurses – civilian and military – who have distinguished themselves through multiple advanced certifications, advanced degrees, and active involvement in leadership and professional development symposiums and the Professional Nurses Association. I am exceptionally proud to work with this team.”



Cdr. Alexis McDermott, director for expeditionary medicine and department head of staff education and training at USNMRTC Guantanamo Bay, and recipient of the 2023 DAISY Leadership Award, announced the 2024 award winners.



Lt. j.g. Jose Mendezambriz, a certified emergency nurse, won the DAISY Individual Award. “I’m absolutely honored to receive the DAISY Award,” he said, “especially during nurses’ week and in celebration of the Navy Nurse Corps’ 116th birthday.



“It’s incredibly humbling to be recognized for my service alongside my colleagues,” the Fresno, Calif., native said. “This award reflects not only my efforts, but the compassion of all nurses who prioritize patients’ experiences. I’m so proud to be part of it.”



Lt. Cmdr. Norving Gutierrez, a certified emergency nurse, won the DAISY Leader Award. “My previous leaders and mentors instilled in me that leadership is not telling people what to do but inspiring them to do the right thing, I am honored to receive this award.”



The Multi-Service Ward nursing staff won the DAISY Team Award. Team members include: Lt. Cmdr. Erin Williams, Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Womack, Lt. j.g. Kaitlin Kowker, Lt. j.g. Vanessa Bernales, Lt. j.g. Katherine Rubio Jackson and Ens. Esther Ulysse. The team’s specialties include perinatal, neonatal intensive care, medical surgical and clinical nursing expertise.



The recipients of the DAISY Awards were commended for their dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality care to those they serve.



The ceremony concluded the events celebrating National Nurses Appreciation Week, May 6-10.



The DAISY Foundation was founded by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who passed away from complications of the auto-immune disease Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) at the age of 33. His family was touched by the compassionate care provided by nurses during his illness, which inspired them to create an award that expresses gratitude to nurses for the profound impact they have on patients' lives.



U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay is a community-based facility providing health care to the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay community that consists of approximately 5,000 military, federal employees, U.S. and foreign national contractors and their families. The USNH GB also operates the only overseas military home health care facility providing care to elderly Special Category Residents who sought asylum on the installation during the Cuban Revolution.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2024 Date Posted: 05.13.2024 23:48 Story ID: 471194 Location: CU Hometown: FRESNO, CA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DAISY Awards Honor Nurses at U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.