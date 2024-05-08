Fort Hamilton Presents Good Neighbor Awards at Reception Event

Photo By Mark Getman | Col. Brian A. Jacobs, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, right, and Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Mark Getman | Col. Brian A. Jacobs, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, right, and Sgt. Maj. Christopher L. Hill, garrison command sergeant major, left, presents Michael Wisniewski and Ralph Succar with the 2024 Fort Hamilton Good Neighbor Award May 11 during the garrison's Summer Reception at the Fort Hamilton Community Club. This year's "The Arts of New York" theme featured New York City and Long Island foods, dance and musical performances, and historical artwork celebrating New York's artistic fame. (U.S. Army photo by Brianna Clay, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton community honored two individuals for their outstanding support of the military base at the annual Good Neighbor Awards, which took place during the Fort Hamilton Summer Reception on May 11 at the community club.



Michael Wisniewski was awarded the Good Neighbor Award for his long-standing commitment to creating opportunities for Fort Hamilton families.

His initiatives have included organizing basketball clinics with professional players, ice skating sessions beneath the Brooklyn Bridge, job fairs at Citi Field, and providing tickets to Nets games.



Wisniewski's dedication has given the military community countless opportunities to engage in professional sports and he remains in regular contact with Fort Hamilton to discuss new possibilities.



Ralph Succar, a member of the Verrazano Rotary and a prominent figure in the Bay Ridge Community Council and local civic groups, was also a recipient of the Good Neighbor Award.



Succar is dedicated to finding ways to assist Fort Hamilton families by providing Thanksgiving turkeys, Christmas trees, and gift cards for use at the Child Development Center and Youth Center.



His efforts ensure military families have access to numerous opportunities, and he actively promotes support for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through his email signature.



The theme for this year's Summer Reception was "The Arts of New York," which highlighted an array of foods from New York City and Long Island, along with dance and musical performances, and historical artwork that pays homage to New York's rich artistic heritage.



To view all the photos visit: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBpWJ2