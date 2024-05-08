Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hamilton Presents Good Neighbor Awards at Reception Event

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2024

    Story by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    The U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton community honored two individuals for their outstanding support of the military base at the annual Good Neighbor Awards, which took place during the Fort Hamilton Summer Reception on May 11 at the community club.

    Michael Wisniewski was awarded the Good Neighbor Award for his long-standing commitment to creating opportunities for Fort Hamilton families.
    His initiatives have included organizing basketball clinics with professional players, ice skating sessions beneath the Brooklyn Bridge, job fairs at Citi Field, and providing tickets to Nets games.

    Wisniewski's dedication has given the military community countless opportunities to engage in professional sports and he remains in regular contact with Fort Hamilton to discuss new possibilities.

    Ralph Succar, a member of the Verrazano Rotary and a prominent figure in the Bay Ridge Community Council and local civic groups, was also a recipient of the Good Neighbor Award.

    Succar is dedicated to finding ways to assist Fort Hamilton families by providing Thanksgiving turkeys, Christmas trees, and gift cards for use at the Child Development Center and Youth Center.

    His efforts ensure military families have access to numerous opportunities, and he actively promotes support for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through his email signature.

    The theme for this year's Summer Reception was "The Arts of New York," which highlighted an array of foods from New York City and Long Island, along with dance and musical performances, and historical artwork that pays homage to New York's rich artistic heritage.

    To view all the photos visit: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBpWJ2

    This work, Fort Hamilton Presents Good Neighbor Awards at Reception Event, by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Brooklyn
    Military Families
    Community Engagement
    Good Neighbor Award
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    US Army Supporters

