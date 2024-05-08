The 1st Infantry Division Participates in Austere Challenge 24

FORT RILEY, Kansas—From March 1 to March 15, 2024, 1st Inf. Div. Soldiers participated in a global multinational exercise that enhanced their warfighting capabilities.



After conducting a four-part Danger Ready Series, the Warfighter is a culminating exercise where Soldiers test their abilities to conduct real-time combat operations by planning sequential and branch operations and synchronizing warfighting functions globally. The Danger Ready series, constructed under a set of guidelines, were field training exercises used as building blocks in preparation for Austere Challenge 24 (AC24).



“The primary purpose of Austere Challenge 24 was to enhance the warfighting capabilities of the participating units,” said U.S. Army Maj. John Helmers, 1st Inf. Div. Public Affairs Engagements Officer.



AC24 took place from March 1st to the 15th. During this exercise, Soldiers were trained on how to collaborate with NATO allies by participating in war simulations, preparing for potential real-life scenarios. U.S. Army V Corp, based out of Europe, were high command for the 1st Inf. Div., with American participation to include the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, and the 3rd Infantry Division. Other participating military elements included the United Kingdom and Estonia, amongst many other NATO allies and partners connected to AC24.



To enable large elements secure communication across vast distances, the Mission Command Training Program established an environment which enabled a jointly secure communication platform shared by allies and partners.



“The 1st Inf. Div. staff had to optimize their individual abilities as individual sections while learning and embracing the importance and functions of others,” Helmers said.



During this time period, multinational forces visited various locations on the installation to better understand the integration and communication utilized during the warfighter.



During a visit to the Mission Training Complex, Maj. Michael Swientek, the division simulation officer, gave the visitors an overview of the division’s training with the Estonians through its integration with V Corps in Europe.



The training consisted of replicating the challenges of distributed operations. According to Swientek, the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade's headquarters, currently deployed in Europe, worked in conjunction with the response cell here at Fort Riley.



A warfighter is a rigorous training exercise that validates and refines the division’s ability to execute large-scale combat operations. The 1st Inf. Div. will continue to work alongside NATO allies and partners to maintain combat readiness and warfighter mastery.

