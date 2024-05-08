Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-285th Aviation Regiment Conducts Aerial Gunnery

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Story by Sgt. Jorden Newbanks 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Pilots and Crew Chiefs of UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters out of C-Company, 2-285th Aviation Regiment, conduct aerial gunnery training with M240B machine guns at Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls, Minnesota, on May 3rd, 2024.

    The company flew in from North Dakota to complete the aerial gunnery ranges on Camp Ripley’s live-fire impact zones, and crews rotated through iterations throughout the weekend. The M204B machine gun is a belt-fed automatic weapon that uses 7.62mm ammunition and is commonly used for supporting attacks, ambushes, defensive areas, mounted patrols, and aerial gunnery.

    Crew Chiefs would practice setting up the aircraft to hold two M240Bs, transporting the ammunition, and accurately loading and firing the weapon system while in flight.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
    This work, 2-285th Aviation Regiment Conducts Aerial Gunnery, by SGT Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blackhawk Helicopter
    M240B Machine Gun
    Helicopter
    North Dakota
    Aerial Gunnery

