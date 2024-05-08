Civilian employers observe 166th Regiment training, facilities

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. - U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute participated in a Pennsylvania Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) bosslift event here May 9, 2024.



Seventeen civilian employers representing various companies, businesses, and organizations from across the commonwealth toured Pennsylvania National Guard facilities, observed training, and met with service members.



The event allowed employers to spectate service members while on duty. The goal of the ESGR program and the bosslift event is to increase employers' understanding of the National Guard mission, and to bolster their support for their Guardsmen employees.



Two stops on the event itinerary included visits to the 166th Regiment's Medical Battalion Training Site, as well as a visit to Fort Indiantown Gap's training corridor to observe artillery live-fire training conducted by 2nd Battalion, 166th Regiment.



Chief instructor Master Sgt. Joseph Cummings greeted employers as they arrived at the MBTS, providing an overview of the MBTS mission and courses instructed. He then led employers on a guided tour of the MBTS facilities. The group first viewed state-of-the-art medical training equipment including high fidelity human and canine casualty mannequins, as well as a 3D table used for anatomy visualization and virtual dissection. Next, Cummings walked the group through a total immersion medical training environment consisting of four modifiable simulation rooms. Finally, the group stepped outside to get a firsthand look at a M1133 Stryker medical evacuation vehicle, as well as an M997 Humvee ambulance.



"It was enlightening to see the amount of effort and attention to detail that goes into ensuring this training is as realistic as possible," said employer Matt Ponce, who was representing Michael Baker International, an engineering and consulting company. "The scope and scale of this facility is impressive. As a civilian you don't really think about all the training that goes into preparing for your missions as military members. This has opened my eyes."



Later in the afternoon the employers were transported to one of Fort Indiantown Gap's firing points to observe artillery live-fire training. Staff members of 2nd Battalion, 166th Regiment provided an overview of the three artillery weapons systems being fired, which included an M119 105mm towed howitzer, an M777 155mm towed howitzer, and an M109 Paladin 155mm self-propelled howitzer.



Employers were given time to speak with instructors and students, ask questions about the three howitzers, and to take a look inside the Paladin. Afterwards, they watched as students conducted a fire mission in which all three howitzers fired multiple rounds simultaneously.



"It was incredible to see all three howitzers fire at once," said Jim Montgomery, an employer representative. "The planning and coordination it takes to make that happen ... I now have even more respect for what National Guardsmen are capable of."



The bosslift event concluded with the group observing the impact point, watching as the artillery rounds hit their targets.

