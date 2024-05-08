Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    459th ARW Warrior Spotlight for May 2024

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Story by Lt. Col. Timothy Smith 

    459th Air Refueling Wing

    Technical Sgt. Kenneth James is the 459th Air Refueling Wing Warrior of the Month for May 2024. In regard to his service, he says "After serving 12 years active-duty Air Force, I joined the Reserve to continue service and begin a civilian career in the federal government. The Reserve allowed more flexibility with family while maintaining the camaraderie that comes second nature in the military. Personally, drill weekends are a time to build with troops, stay proficient in standards, and share my experiences/knowledge with others. In pursuit of work/life balance, I founded a DJ business."

