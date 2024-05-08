459th ARW Warrior Spotlight for May 2024

Photo By 2nd Lt. Katie Justen | Technical Sgt. Kenneth James is the 459th Air Refueling Wing Warrior of the Month for...... read more read more

Photo By 2nd Lt. Katie Justen | Technical Sgt. Kenneth James is the 459th Air Refueling Wing Warrior of the Month for May 2024. In regard to his service, he says "After serving 12 years active-duty Air Force, I joined the Reserve to continue service and begin a civilian career in the federal government. The Reserve allowed more flexibility with family while maintaining the camaraderie that comes second nature in the military. Personally, drill weekends are a time to build with troops, stay proficient in standards, and share my experiences/knowledge with others. In pursuit of work/life balance, I founded a DJ business." see less | View Image Page