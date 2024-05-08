34th ECAB Conducts Helicopter Water Bucket Training with MNDNR

Photo By Sgt. Jorden Newbanks | Helicopter Pilots and Crew Chiefs from across the Minnesota National Guard’s 34th...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jorden Newbanks | Helicopter Pilots and Crew Chiefs from across the Minnesota National Guard’s 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conducted helicopter water bucket training with UH-60 Blackhawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters at Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls, Minnesota, on April 19th, 2024. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources set controlled fires on one of Camp Ripley’s open drop zones and the aviators rehearsed the setup of the water buckets, the pickup of water, transport of the water, and the drop of water onto the fires multiple times throughout the day (Minnesota Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks). see less | View Image Page

Article By: Mr. Tony Housey



Camp Ripley Public Affairs



Apr 28, 2024 – (CAMP RIPLEY, Minnesota) - Helicopter crews of the Minnesota National Guard’s 34th Combat Aviation Brigade partners with wildfire teams from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, DNR for training April 24, 2024, on the Camp Ripley Training Center.



While on Camp Ripley the crews prepared their UH-60 Blackhawks and CH-47 Chinooks to carry “Bambie Buckets” as part of this days training between the air and ground teams. The training plan included the air teams retrieving water from a nearby lake, coordinating with the ground teams and dropping water on selected wildfire areas.



The Minnesota National Guard has several units of the 34th Combat Aviation Brigade in the state. The 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion - 147th Aviation Regiment, 834th Aviation Support Battalion and B Company, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion - 211th Aviation Regiment provided personnel and equipment for the event.



“The ability to bring together our UH-60 crews and CH-47 crews from both Aviation Support Facilities, AASF made a great contribution to the overall success of our certification trainings,” said Capt. Samuel H. Eide, Supervisory Instructor Pilot Army Aviation Support Facility #2.



For several years the Governor’s office for the State of Minnesota has activated Soldiers and Airmen of the Minnesota National Guard to support fighting wildfires as they erupt throughout the state. Minnesota’s “puzzling” weather patterns could include heavy rains and flooding or a lack of precipitation and extreme droughts. As annual wildfire seasons begins state agencies prepare for the worst and sharpen their skills.



“The partnership worked out well for all of us,” said Mr. Tim Notch, Training Area Coordinator for Camp Ripley “For the base, we were able to do our rick mitigation burns and provide a target area for the DNR and Guard pilots to train with.”



According to technical data provided by the designer, SEI Industries LTD, The Bambi MAX Bucket is a collapsible, robust, durable, and dependable firefighting bucket technology for aerial firefighting operations. It is fitted with a multiple drop valve, allowing operators to split the bucket load over several locations improving proficiency and distributing water drops more effectively.



Operators can adjust the amount of water carried in the bucket to match the lifting capability of the aircraft throughout its fuel cycle. This flexibility ensures optimal performance during firefighting operations. The use of the over 600 gallon bucket was used by the crews in both practice and certification.



“The cooperative training between the Minnesota DNR and the Minnesota Guard was mutually beneficial for us and the teams on the ground,” said Capt. Samuel H. Eide, Supervisory Instructor Pilot Army Aviation Support Facility #2. Getting our pilots certified is the biggest priority. After that crews can conduct individual training when available throughout the year.