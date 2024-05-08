Navy Recruiting Debuts New Sales Methodology

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Jose Madrigal | PENSACOLA, Fla. - (May 13, 2024) Master Chief Navy Counselor Gerald Allchin,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Jose Madrigal | PENSACOLA, Fla. - (May 13, 2024) Master Chief Navy Counselor Gerald Allchin, National Chief Recruiter speaks with Spencer Wixom, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Brooks Group, during a meeting in which Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) leadership discussed the implementation of IMPACT Selling, NRC's new sales methodology. Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, visit http://www.cnrc.navy.mil. see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. (May 13, 2024) -



For over ten years, U.S. Navy recruiters have used the Value-Oriented Recruiting (VALOR) sales method to sell a career in the Navy to prospects. However, as Navy Recruiting Command strives to meet its recruitment goal, it’s time to switch the script.



Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) is implementing the sales methodology, IMPACT Selling, over the next three years. IMPACT is designed to allow recruiters to “meet prospects where they’re at in the buying process,” and is currently in use by several other branches, including both Air Force and Marine Corps Recruiting Commands.



“We’re honored and excited to partner with NRC in this important mission,” says Spencer Wixom, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Brooks Group, the contractor who provides IMPACT Selling. “This sales process is based on decades of sales performance research and experience supporting both commercial and military recruiting clients.”



With over 20 instructors and 1,200 recruiters trained annually, NORU will serve as ground zero for implementing the new methodology. IMPACT will be rolled out to the field with a variety of tactics, including in-person and virtual training, webinars, learning materials, social media videos, and more. At a minimum, each field recruiter can expect to receive a guide with recruiting strategies and tactics and a tip card on IMPACT from their Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG). IMPACT Selling also includes additional and tailored training to key personnel, including NORU instructors and the Career Recruiting Force (CRF) community.



“Our goal is to keep evolving and doing everything we can to make our mission,” says Master Chief Gerald Allchin, National Chief Recruiter. “I have every confidence that this methodology will help our recruiters ask the right questions, build credibility, and improve their success in finding and gaining leads.”



Other key features of IMPACT include an increased focus on meaningful dialogue with prospects, research conducted prior to the sale, and new closing tactics that overall, will result in better perception of a career in the Navy.



NORU is the Navy’s sole recruiting schoolhouse responsible for the instruction of Enlisted and Officer personnel in professional sales, prospecting techniques, marketing, applicant processing, recruiting terminology, leadership, ethical behavior, and activity analysis. It also provides continuum training for the Navy’s Career Recruiting Force and prepares selected leaders for the challenges of operating a Navy Recruiting District (NRD).