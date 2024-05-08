Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Biography, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Alton Smith

    CO, NTAG Philadelphia, official Navy photo

    Photo By Lt. Meghan Mcdonough | Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Christopher...... read more read more

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Story by Lt. Meghan Mcdonough 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    CDR Alton Smith, a native of New Kent, Virginia, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1995 and reported to USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) Blue Crew as a Missile Technician after completion of recruit training, Basic Enlisted Submarine School, MT “A” and “C” schools.

    He was commissioned through the Seaman to Admiral - 21 Program, graduating from University of Idaho in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science in History and was designated as a Surface Warfare Officer.

    Operational assignments include tours with USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) as Electronic Warfare Officer, USS Monterey (CG 61) as Damage Control Assistant, USS Kauffman (FFG 59) as Combat Systems Officer, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 as Combat Systems Officer, and most recently as Executive Officer aboard USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) Gold Crew.

    His shore assignments include Associate Professor of Naval Science at NROTCU University of Idaho, Surface Warfare Instructor at Tactical Training Group Atlantic and Executive Officer at NTAG Philadelphia. He completed graduate studies at University of Idaho in 2012, earning a Master’s of Arts in History.

    In May 2024, CDR Smith took charge of NTAG Philadelphia as the Commanding Officer.

    His personal awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal (five awards), Navy Achievement Medal (four awards), and various individual and unit campaign awards.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 14:09
    Story ID: 471153
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
    Hometown: NEW KENT, VA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Biography, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Alton Smith, by LT Meghan Mcdonough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    CO, NTAG Philadelphia, official Navy photo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    commanding officer
    bio
    Navy recruiting
    NTAG Philadelphia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT