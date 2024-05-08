Biography, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Alton Smith

CDR Alton Smith, a native of New Kent, Virginia, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1995 and reported to USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) Blue Crew as a Missile Technician after completion of recruit training, Basic Enlisted Submarine School, MT “A” and “C” schools.



He was commissioned through the Seaman to Admiral - 21 Program, graduating from University of Idaho in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science in History and was designated as a Surface Warfare Officer.



Operational assignments include tours with USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) as Electronic Warfare Officer, USS Monterey (CG 61) as Damage Control Assistant, USS Kauffman (FFG 59) as Combat Systems Officer, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 as Combat Systems Officer, and most recently as Executive Officer aboard USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) Gold Crew.



His shore assignments include Associate Professor of Naval Science at NROTCU University of Idaho, Surface Warfare Instructor at Tactical Training Group Atlantic and Executive Officer at NTAG Philadelphia. He completed graduate studies at University of Idaho in 2012, earning a Master’s of Arts in History.



In May 2024, CDR Smith took charge of NTAG Philadelphia as the Commanding Officer.



His personal awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal (five awards), Navy Achievement Medal (four awards), and various individual and unit campaign awards.

