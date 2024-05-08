Grissom launches annual AFAF campaign

– In a memorandum to Grissom Air Reserve Base personnel dated May 5, 2024, Col. Van T. Thai, 434th Air Refueling Wing commander, announced the launch of the Air Force Assistance Fund campaign for 2024. Commonly referred to as AFAF, the campaign supports four charities that are “dedicated to caring for Airmen and Guardians” across the Department of the Air Force.



Between May 5 and June 31, 2024, the Hoosier Wing’s AFAF coordination team aims to raise $14,136 for the Air Force Aid Society, General and Mrs. Curtis E. LeMay Foundation, the Air Force Village and the Air Force Enlisted Village charities, none of which are included in the annual Combined Federal Campaign, as they solely benefit eligible Airmen, Guardians and their families.



Per the AFAF FAQ webpage, “100% of contributions are passed to the designated charity” and can be collected in a variety of ways. Any active or retired member of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force may donate through payroll deduction as well as through a one-time contribution through the campaign portal. While civilians, including Department of Defense employees, may not be solicited “due to long-standing executive orders” per the campaign’s FAQ page, their donations – also collected through the online portal – are “accepted and appreciated”.



Progress toward the base’s goal can be tracked at any point during the campaign period via the giving portal. Contributions through this portal can be made at the wing or group (OG, MXG) level. To learn more about AFAF, please visit https://www.afassistancefund.org/.

