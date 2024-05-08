NAVFAC Southwest Begins Construction On Quality Educational Facility Committed to Meet Military Children’s Needs

Photo By Mario Icari | Naval Base Point Loma Commanding Officer Capt. Jeff. Yackeren and Public Works Officer...... read more read more Photo By Mario Icari | Naval Base Point Loma Commanding Officer Capt. Jeff. Yackeren and Public Works Officer Cmdr. Salahhudin Adenkhalif led the ground breaking with personnel from Naval Base Point Loma, Navy Region Southwest, and contracted partners from RA Burch in a ground breaking ceremony which marked the start of construction for a Child Development Center for Naval Base Point Loma May 10 in San Diego. see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest joined members from Naval Base Point Loma, Navy Region Southwest, and contracted partners from RA Burch to mark the start of construction for a Child Development Center for Naval Base Point Loma (NBPL) with a ground breaking ceremony May 10 in San Diego.



“It is truly a pleasure to be here with everyone to share our pride in military families and our unwavering support and commitment to the needs of our military children,” said Naval Base Point Loma Commanding Officer Capt. Jeff Yackeren. “This endeavor is a result of the Navy's relentless efforts to expand child care facilities, reduce waiting lists, and streamline the child placement process to a goal of three months or less. The current waitlist, which fluctuates on a daily basis, stands at approximately 1,600 children. It is our aim to address this demand and provide timely childcare services to our military families."



The planned 35,987 square foot Child Development Center project is a large classification design and construction project. The Child Development Center, when completed, is scheduled to provide childcare and development services for children in age groups of infants and pre-toddlers, toddlers, and pre-school and pre-kindergarten. The NBPL Child Development Center was designed to have adequate space for children between six weeks and 5 years of age.



This project was designed to provide an essential facility offering military personnel and authorized civilians and their families with full time, quality childcare and development for 292 children. This project is in support of and in addition to the existing Patrick Wade Child Development Center which is located less than one mile northwest of the proposed site.



The Child Development at Naval Base Point Loma ensures the continuity of care for service members. This project provides a new code compliant Child Development Center and is centrally located to serve the San Diego metropolitan region. The construction site is in close proximity to Interstate 5 and 8 freeways, which makes the facility easily accessible for child drop-off and pick-up.



NAVFAC Southwest supports planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works for U.S Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force and other supported federal agencies in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado.