NAVSUP WSS Logisticians turn problem into opportunity, clear hundreds of UCOs

When William Leas and Teleshia Baulat of NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support’s Life Support, Damage Control, & Chem Bio department dug into a delivery truck that arrived unexpectedly onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, they discovered a truckload of chemical protective masks.



The M53A1 chemical mask requires special attention and protocols for issuing, because the U.S. Army supplies them to the U.S. Navy. Leas and Baulat oversee and manage more than 20 different items—National Item Identification Numbers or NIINs—for all variants and sizes of chemical masks. This mask series provides service members protection against traditional chemical and biological agents, certain toxic, industrial chemicals, and particulate matter including radioactive dust.



“Teleshia and I regularly monitor Army systems and coordinate with the U.S. Army Tank and Automotive Command (TACOM) to anticipate when an order is shipped,” said Leas. “We try to track them all the way to the depot and coordinate acceptance into Navy supply system to avoid issues.” The reason they place so much scrutiny and handle every shipment with great attention to detail is the masks are so similar in characteristics, they can easily be misidentified. Additionally, they are critical, life-sustaining devices. “We can’t get it wrong,” he said.



Leas said when he received a call that a tractor trailer was sitting at a warehouse filled with items he managed, he headed over to see what he could do. When Leas arrived, he quickly determined the shipment of chemical mask material should have gone to the Defense Logistics Agency in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.



“I provided the driver with my number so I could be reached with any issues,” said Leas. “New Cumberland Depot reached out stating the delivery address was not for them. I advised them that it did indeed need to be accepted there and we would help figure it out with them.”



According to Leas, after some research they determined there were 12 separate shipments for seven different chemical mask NIINs, on a single truck, that each required specific handling producers. “We then requested urgent assistance from DLA Headquarters and enlisted several different departments for help.” Scott Fernbach and Vickie Edgar helped immensely by providing disposition and tracking down the assets placed in Army stock.



“Vickie Edgar is a Logistics Consultant III, under N242, for NAVSUP WSS,” said Leas. “She works under a Serco Inc. contract and acts as a liaison between NAVSUP WSS and DLA to resolve stock issues.” According to Leas, Fernbach is a Logistics Management Specialist with NAVSUP WSS who helps resolve Supply Deficiency Reports whenever there is issue with stock being frustrated such as labeling errors, accounting errors, damaged goods, and any number of other problems.



“Some items were accepted without issue; two were accepted into Army stock, and two were accepted, but placed in a temporary unserviceable condition due to packaging issues,” said Leas.



“Because of Scott and Vickie’s help, we identified shipment issues and got items placed in serviceable condition in the Navy inventory and used them to fill between 500-600 unfilled customer orders in one day,” said Leas. “This was an enormous win for NAVSUP WSS as well as the Navy.”



NAVSUP WSS is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor and family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsupwss, and www.twitter.com/NAVSUP

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2024 Date Posted: 05.13.2024 13:20 Story ID: 471142 Location: MECHANICSBURG, PA, US Web Views: 86 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP WSS Logisticians turn problem into opportunity, clear hundreds of UCOs, by Kelly Luster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.