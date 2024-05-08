Iowa Army National Guard partners with Iowa High School Esports Association

The Iowa Army National Guard has partnered with the Iowa High School Esports Association for fall, winter and spring competitions at the state level by providing banners, photo opportunities, and providing the trophies for first, second and third place finishing teams in different categories.



“We have Soldiers who are interested in video games,” said Pvt. 1st Class Raef Hardcastle, a marketing specialist in the Iowa Army National Guard. “And that relates to some jobs in the Army.”



Hardcastle was a large piece in the successful partnership between the Iowa Army National Guard and the IAHSEA by transporting marketing materials to and from the event.



“I would have definitely done ESports in high school if it was a thing,” said Hardcastle. “It literally happened overnight.”



Esports has been a sanctioned sport in Iowa highschools since 2018. Since then, there has been 122 teams competing for the state title. While it is not offered in every highschool, the program has exponentially grown from its first year of only six teams.



The Army National Guard Esports program emphasizes our Soldiers' passion for gaming while showing the rest of the gaming world how they can find ways to serve their country and community.



Logan Wolf, the Director of ESports for Marshalltown High School and chairman at the IAHSEA, sees the connection from military service to the PC players.



“One thing is, with ESports, is that sometimes we get pegged as antisocial,” said Wolf. “And I think the National Guard serves as a big foundation for kids to grow in that aspect.”



The Esports stream squad helps the gaming community understand the different roles and careers people can have in the Guard while still having opportunities for gaming in their free time.



“Thank you for your service,” said Wolf. “And I’m glad you guys are a part of this.”

