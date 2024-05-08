Cannon AFB hosts two ASIST resilience workshops

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – Cannon Air Force Base Integrated Resilience Optimization Network (IRON) partnered with LivingWorks to bring two Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) workshops to Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 6-9, 2024.



The ASIST trainers utilized lectures, videos, roleplaying techniques and group conversations to help participants understand how personal and societal attitudes affect views on suicide and suicide interventions.



Over 50 27th Special Operations Wing Airmen and civilians participated in the two workshops, which instructed them on suicide first aid: techniques that members can employ to help care for at-risk individuals while meeting their individual safety needs.



“By sponsoring this training, Cannon AFB leadership is giving even more tools to their community to help those struggling,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Stilson, ASIST trainer. “This training tackles intervention techniques and procedures which can also lead to lasting prevention.”



Since 1990, over half a million DOD members have been trained through LivingWorks’ workshops, which emphasize increasing individuals’ willingness, confidence and capacity to provide suicide intervention and first aid.



“We have our annual trainings, but ASIST is a different kind of training that I believe will benefit everybody,” said Tech. Sgt. Annalou Huerta, 27th Special Operations Comptroller Squadron customer service flight chief. “You can take it everywhere with you, it’s a training that you’ll have for the rest of your life.”



Upon completion of the workshop, each attendee received a certificate and green ASIST patch, which they soon will be able to wear around base.



“Promoting the green ASIST patch also surrounds Airmen with a constant reminder that those around them care about them and are ready to listen should they need to talk,” said Stilson.



The Department of Defense recognizes that suicide remains a serious issue in the military. To combat this, the DOD is implementing several lines of effort, including fostering a supportive environment and addressing the stigma surrounding mental health and other barriers to care.



By bringing programs like ASIST to Cannon AFB, The Steadfast Line hopes to promote help-seeking behaviors and reduce stigmas surrounding mental health care, protecting its most important asset: its people.



Cannon AFB Airmen and civilians interested in ASIST training or other mental health resources can contact the 27th Special Operations Wing Resiliency Team at (575) 904-6763, or visit https://cannon.af.mil/Cannon-Medical-Resources/

