Department of the Army announces new Fort Buchanan Deputy to the Garrison Commander

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- The United States Department of the Army recently officially appointed Puerto Rico native Ulises Marrero Díaz as Deputy to the Garrison Commander at Fort Buchanan, the only U.S. Army installation in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.



In this role, which Marrero Diaz had been performing on an interim basis since July 2023, the executive directly supports the garrison commander in carrying out operations and represents the military leader in his absence. Marrero Díaz is also responsible for managing daily operations in support of military units and other federal instrumentalities at Fort Buchanan.



"Getting here has been an honor and a privilege. Obviously, you won't get to this position without the help of your coworkers. Leading this entire team of professionals at Fort Buchanan now is a blessing, providing direction and motivation so that the installation continues to provide critical services to the military, the civilian population of the Department of Defense, veterans, retirees, and their families, as well as to more than 30 federal agencies located in Puerto Rico and the American Virgin Islands," said Marrero Diaz, a native of Levittown, Toa Baja.



Marrero retired from the U.S. Army as a Sergeant Major on October 31, 2017. Throughout his 24-year military career, he held various leadership positions, culminating in the position of Equal Opportunity Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve Command.



Before assuming his senior civilian position at Fort Buchanan, Marrero had served as Director of Human Resources, Chief of the Military Personnel Division, and Manager of Transition Services at the same installation.



"We are here to serve the military community of Puerto Rico and the region. I got to this position because I had a supervisor who convinced me I had the potential to do it. I mapped out what I had to do to get here, bringing all my experiences from 24 years of military service. That helped me," said Marrero.



Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members.