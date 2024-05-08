U.S. Coast Guardsman leads the charge against illegal fisheries at TRADEWINDS 24

Photo By Spc. Steven Lee | U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Andrew Loeffler, the commanding officer for Southeast Regional...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Steven Lee | U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Andrew Loeffler, the commanding officer for Southeast Regional Fisheries TRACEN, instructs exercise participants on illegal, unregulated, unreported (IUU) fishing at Barbados Coast Guard Base Station, Pelican, Barbados, during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) on May 9, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Lee) see less | View Image Page

Step into the world of Lt. Andrew Loeffler, where the battle against illegal, unregulated, and unreported (IUU) fishing isn't just a job—it's a mission vital to the health of our oceans and the sustainability of global fisheries.



Loeffler, the commanding officer for Southeast Regional Fisheries Training Center, stands as a sentinel, leading the charge against a silent threat that lurks beneath the surface of our seas.



“Our goal is to spread the word to a lot of our partner nations who might not even be aware that there are other nations fishing in their territories,” he said. “If we don’t get a handle on the IUU fishing in the world, fishery stocks could potentially collapse and have detrimental effects on fishing communities and their food supply.”



Throughout his time in the Coast Guard Loeffler has taken different roles, with the last six years leading to his current position right now as the IUU fishing commander.



“I have spent the last six years of my career either doing international high seas boardings or working with policy makers, which gave me the opportunity to conduct high seas boarding inspections on foreign fishing vessels” said Loeffler. “It was through this that I found my passion and saw the impacts that these partnerships can have on sustaining fisheries for people for years to come.”



Loeffler remains steadfast in his commitment to collaborative endeavors, stressing the vital importance of global cooperation in ensuring the sustainability of fisheries.



“I truly believe that if all nations don’t work together to enforce sustainable fisheries management practices, we will either see a complete loss of species or nations with robust fishing fleets will control the market,” said Loeffler. “I was invited by U.S. Southern Command to speak with other nations about this issue because it is something I have experience in and am very passionate about.”



Loeffler’s dedication to stopping IUU fishing is even recognized by his fellow instructors who are helping him spread the message.



“Loeffler’s is very passionate and a hard worker,” said U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Eduard Shey, an illegal, unregulated, unreported (IUU) fishing subject matter expert at TW24. “Loeffler takes this issue very personally, where he wants to make a change in the world”.



As TW24 is coming to a close, Loeffler reflects on the impact of his efforts in raising awareness about IUU fishing and remains optimistic about the path forward. .



“My biggest takeaway from Tradewinds 24, especially with regard to IUUF, is that there are still nations that are not familiar with this concept,” said Loeffler. “However, the teaching staff and SOUTHCOM's passion to spread the word, plus all the interest shown by the students during my interactions was truly inspiring. I leave this experience knowing confidently that we are on the right track for a bright and positive future!”