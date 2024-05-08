Civil Engineers Requirements Development Workshop 2024

Courtesy Photo | The Civil Engineers Requirements Development Workshop returned for its sixth year...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Civil Engineers Requirements Development Workshop returned for its sixth year April 23-25. Over 300 attendees gathered at the workshop from installations around the world with 675 joining virtually. Requirements and optimization (R&O) and programming professionals came together to share innovative tools, processes, policies, best practices, and lessons learned. see less | View Image Page

The Civil Engineers Requirements Development Workshop returned for its sixth year April 23-25, as requirements and optimization (R&O) and programming professionals came together to share innovative tools, processes, policies, best practices, and lessons learned. Over 300 attendees gathered at the workshop from installations around the world with 675 joining virtually. Nearly every installation was represented at the event, as well as AFIT, AFIMSC, AFCEC, MAJCOMs, detachments, and Headquarters Air Force.



The workshop included 15 full-audience sessions with three keynote addresses from Air Force leaders and 36 breakout sessions. Twelve base-level representatives led 23 of the sessions. The breakout sessions gave attendees the opportunity to sit in small-group discussions featuring topics such as operationalizing CE applications, creating an effective pavement management program, 3D scanning, and possible Civil Engineer applications of artificial intelligence and machine learning.



Brig. Gen. Brian Hartless, Director of Civil Engineers, kicked off RDW. He covered HAF priorities, critical infrastructure, and the importance of resiliency and teamwork across the enterprise. Throughout his remarks, he highlighted the importance of RDW and the unique knowledge-sharing opportunities it provides bringing together Operations and Engineering flight representatives.



In her keynote address, Nancy Balkus, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Environment, Safety, and Infrastructure, spoke about her career path and provided outstanding perspectives on leadership and followership. She encouraged attendees to be bridge builders by establishing and fostering relationships across the enterprise as well as up and down the chain. She also discussed factors influencing requirements identification and requirements development, how they are driven by the National Defense Strategy, and the importance of protecting and strengthening national security. These factors include planning for hazards, assessing risk to mission, executing solutions, and verifying performance through testing and exercise.



Chief Master Sgt. Anibal Rodriguez, Civil Engineer Chief of Enlisted Matters, also provided a keynote address. His session included audience question-and-answer, allowing attendees an opportunity to directly ask Rodriguez questions about everything from requirements development to personnel and resourcing. He also spoke about the importance of R&O for the Air Force and how these efforts are critical in working toward success in the future fight.



As part of the general session, Mike Nelson, Senior Facilities Sustainment, Restoration and Modernization (FSRM) Policy Program Manager for the Directorate of Civil Engineers, spoke to the importance and unique opportunity of the event. He outlined how RDW provides the arena to enable and encourage open communication from the base all the way through higher headquarters, enabling direct discussion of ideas and initiatives, and bringing together key personnel for networking and support. He also iterated that a main objective of the workshop is for everyone to gain expertise in-person but to also be able to walk away with homework to keep learning from in the future.



“Requirements Development Workshop is important because we don’t have unity of command in the civil engineering community, so we need unity of effort. The best way to get that is to build relationships and bring people together,” said Nelson. “At RDW, folks from the bases can talk directly with the Air Staff, AFIMSC and AFCEC to collapse the communication chain.”



When attendees were not in sessions, they had the opportunity to visit interactive booths to learn more about topics including direct AMP Manager Q&A, AFIT Program Offerings, a Tableau Test Drive Table, and CPP Vector Checks.



New to RDW this year was three outside-the-workshop mentoring sessions where attendees met in an informal setting with senior leaders and discussed career and leadership perspectives. Balkus, Amy Doye; Director of the 6th Civil Engineering Squadron, and Mike Clawson; AFCEC/CO Asset Visibility Division Chief, hosted a session for civilians. Lt. Col. Jeff Hughes, Lt. Col. Adam McGhee, and Lt. Col.Alex Nelson of the HAF/A4C Facilities Division, led the officer session. Chief Master Sgt. Alva Benjamin, AFIMSC MAJCOM Functional Manager, led the enlisted session. RDW participants at these sessions had overwhelmingly positive feedback to share, and the RDW team hopes to continue the sessions in the future.



The work of RDW did not end when the event concluded; its impacts continue to enhance the mission as attendees bring lessons learned and best practices back to their respective installations and staffs. All sessions were recorded and are available on the RDW website.



To learn more about RDW, visit the event webpage at A4CEvents.com.