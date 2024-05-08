IWTC San Diego Hosts Bi-Annual International Maritime Intelligence Course

SAN DIEGO – Thirteen foreign officers from seven different countries participated in the International Maritime Intelligence Course (IMIC) at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego, running from April 22 through May 10, 2024. The three-week course convenes twice a year, hosting intelligence officers from around the world.



IMIC is integral in maintaining and fostering key international partnerships. Throughout the course, IWTC San Diego instructors covered a variety of intelligence topics culminating in a capstone event where each student prepares an intelligence brief.



“This class was unique in its breadth of experience and knowledge,” said Lt. Katherine Kinnear, lead IMIC instructor. “It was great to have so many students from so many countries. This really showed in their ability to work together.”



In addition to the curriculum, the students also toured several areas in Southern California, as part of the Field Studies Program. The group visited Los Angeles, the Cabrillo National Monument, USS Midway Museum, and received a scenic guided tour of San Diego.



“It is an honor to host students from across so many of our international partners,” said Cmdr. Daniel Flemming, IWTC San Diego Commanding Officer. “This training helps to strengthen our alliances and partnerships, something that remains a critical strategic advantage over our competitors. My hope is that the students are able to learn something that they can take back to their own country while also gaining an appreciation of American culture in the process.”



IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains approximately 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.

