Faces of TRADEWINDS: Medic Ryan Williams

Photo By Master Sgt. Emily Anderson | Cpl. Ryan Williams, a medic with the Florence Gittens Medical Facility, Barbados...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Emily Anderson | Cpl. Ryan Williams, a medic with the Florence Gittens Medical Facility, Barbados Regiment Reserves, receives a U.S. Army Medical Command uniform patch from Lt. Col. David Hostler, an intensive care internist assigned to the 328th Field Support Hospital, 330th Medical Brigade, 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support) at Paragon Base, Barbados, May 11, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Emily Anderson) see less | View Image Page

PARAGON ARMY BASE, Barbados – In the heart of Paragon Army Base, Barbados, a collaborative spirit thrives as Barbados Regiment Reserves Cpl. Ryan Williams stands ready at the troop medical clinic.



Marking his third year participating in TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24), Williams waits in anticipation for his next patient to walk through the door.



“In the past, it’s mostly just been me providing medical care to participants,” said Williams. “This year is different because there’s a whole team from the U.S. here.”



Williams is a member of the joint Troop Medical Clinic (TMC), comprised of medical professionals from Barbados and U.S. Soldiers from the 328th Field Support Hospital (FSH), 330th Medical Brigade, 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support). Together the team provides medical support for more than 1,200 participants from 26 countries in multiple locations across Barbados.



While TW24 provides the opportunity for the participating nations to improve interoperability and effectively execute future maritime, land operations and humanitarian assistance and disaster response in today’s dynamic security environment, it also serves as an opportunity for support personnel to collaborate with their partners from different countries.



“It’s exciting and enlightening to share the different aspects of our medical training alongside our U.S. counterparts,” said Williams. “It’s also a bit refreshing to get a little face time with individuals from different countries when they come in for medical care because I’m not actively participating in the training and going out to the various training sites.”



While providing expert medical care to the TW24 participants from 26 countries, Williams and the medical team are gaining invaluable experience in diverse practice settings and supporting those making a difference in the lives of those who defend our nations.



“It’s great to have a whole team from the U.S. here, so I can see the latest equipment, practice multiple medic scenarios, and build those relationships that will help us implement some of the same level of care,” said Williams.



Capt. Jonathan Thurman Jr., the U.S. military medical officer in charge at TW24, shares Williams' sentiments regarding the integration of different members of the medical team into the exercise.



“I’m really impressed with the different countries and the ability to come together as a medical team to work together cohesively,” he said.



The training required to be a Barbados medic is completed through the Barbados Defense Force consisting of multiple fields such as a nurse’s assistant, emergency medical technician, or registered nurse, which can lead to the acquisition of a nursing degree.



Williams, an emergency medical technician serving in the Barbados Defence Force, has been a member of the Barbados Regiment Reserves since 2007.



He is also serves in the private medical community in his civilian capacity as a health and safety manager.



“When I’m not on duty, I’m managing the overall health and safety of company personnel to make sure all activities are done safely, in a healthy way and following company requirements,” he said. “It’s important to me that no matter the career field or duty I’m doing that we meet the right standards and take care of people.”