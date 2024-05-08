Bradenton Native Serves in the Middle East

MANAMA, Bahrain – Lt. Cmdr. Natasha Niemann, a native of Bradenton, Fl., is playing a critical role at Commander, Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) and Commander, U.S. 5th Fleet, serving as the command’s cyber security and flag communications division officer.



Niemann is a 2010 graduate of Manatee High School and has been serving in the Navy for 10 years. Today, she serves as an Information Professional (IP) officer. IP officers serve everywhere there are communications and networks, including ships at sea and units ashore, special operations and expeditionary forces, Cyber Mission Forces, the White House Communications Agency, and on major naval and joint staffs.



Her education and experience have served her well in her position, and Niemann’s cultural background has provided some once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. “I was born and raised in Jakarta, Indonesia before moving to Florida in the 6th grade,” said Niemann. “My mother's family is Indonesian, and I still speak the language. Here at NAVCENT, I was able to be the escort officer for the Indonesian General and his delegation during their visit to CMF [Combined Maritime Forces] in 2023. That was such a special experience to work alongside his staff and share stories and memories of my time in Indonesia with the other officers. I was also invited to celebrate Indonesian National Day the Embassy held here in Bahrain.”



When asked what inspired her to join the Navy, Niemann said her call to serve came from the safety she felt once her family settled in the U.S. “I was living in Jakarta during 9/11, and after the Twin Towers fell down, Indonesia's attitude towards the West shifted,” said Niemann. “There were police at my school, and a constant anxiety and watchful eye for being an American/Westerner in Indonesia at the time. After the Bali bombings, my parents decided we should move to the U.S. because it was safer. When I moved, the anxiety of being who I was subsided, and I felt so thankful to be an American and be ‘home.’ I have felt a call to serve so no one would feel the anxieties or discrimination I felt as a kid, and to give back to the country that kept my family safe. I joined the JROTC [Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps] in high school where I realized a military career was something I could see myself doing, and pursued a commission through NROTC [Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps] while in college. It's been a decade and I am so thankful for the people and experiences the navy has given me, along with the honor to serve beside all the service members to protect our freedoms.”



“This month, we celebrate the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities, whose ingenuity, grit, and perseverance have pushed our great American experiment forward,” said President Joe Biden. “From Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders whose ancestors have called their lands home for hundreds of years to Asian immigrants who have newly arrived and those whose families have been here for generations — AA and NHPI heritage has long been a part of the history of our great country and a defining force in the soul of our Nation.”



NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment.

