With its own building, Warrior Food Pantry no longer just a pantry

Photo By Patrick Bray | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – On May 6, 2024, the Warrior Food Pantry at Camp Humphreys reached a significant milestone as it opened its own dedicated building to serve military families in need.



The pantry, which initially operated out of a storage closet within the Warrior Chapel since November 2022, has now transitioned into a standalone facility, providing a vital resource for service members and their families, said Lindsey Geraci, Ready and Resilient Program specialist, 2ID Commander’s Ready and Resilient Council.



“As word spread, the food bank served more and more military families, and it became apparent that there was a need for an enduring, larger, and more accessible food pantry,” added Geraci.



Through collaboration with the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Directorate of Public Works, the team was able to identify a suitable location for the expanded pantry. DPW renovated a former mail room measuring 1,160 square feet to accommodate the pantry's needs, said Patrick Demele, DPW real property branch chief.



The renovation was little more than $200. DPW used existing resources, including unused floor tiles. Soldiers, mostly from 2ID, helped construct shelves for storing food items. The combined efforts helped keep costs down, added Demele.



The Humphreys commissary also played a crucial role in supporting the pantry's expansion by organizing one of the largest food drives in recent years. Their contributions helped stock the shelves of the new food pantry, ensuring it could meet the needs of the community.



The Warrior Food Pantry is now operational and manned by volunteers from the community and the American Red Cross.



The pantry is open to any family in need, regardless of military affiliation, reflecting its commitment to serving the broader community, said Geraci.



“We recognize food insecurity is a growing need among our community,” added Geraci. “Families in need are encouraged to visit the Warrior Food Pantry to access non-perishable food items to support their families.”