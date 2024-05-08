YOKOSUKA (May 3, 2024) The Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) departed Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Japan May 3, 2024 for a regularly scheduled patrol.



"Ralph Johnson is excited to continue the mission in support of freedom of navigation and build upon the already strong relationship with our allies in the region," said Cmdr. Isaia Infante, commanding officer of Ralph Johnson. "As Ralph Johnson gets underway for this regularly scheduled patrol, I'm excited about the many opportunities to increase our proficiency through training and drills along with showcasing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific."



Ralph Johnson operates alongside nine other Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers. The presence of these destroyers’ bolsters ties with our Japanese allies and enhances our long-term commitment to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.



Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 05.12.2024 Story ID: 471093 USS Ralph Johnson departs CFAY, by SN Trevor Hale