NWS Yorktown's Youth Center to host first ever STEM Event

NWS Yorktown's Youth Center to host first STEM Event



Yorktown, Va. (May 13, 2024). Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) concepts is planning to make a big splash this Saturday, May 18th from 10am to 12pm during the inaugural STEM Fest at Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown’s Youth Center. The center located at 2101 Von Steuben Drive in Newport News is outside the installation’s gate. The event is open to members of the general public and military affiliated families. Attendees can register to win a free STEM kit, and of course enjoy refreshments and snacks during this first of its kind event hosted by NWS Yorktown’s Youth Center.



“We are excited to put together our first STEM event for the military affiliated families. This event demonstrates our commitment to experiential learning and fostering the future,” said Jami O’Connor, the installation’s School Liaison Officer and lead planner for this event which promises to be STEM-tacular for all ages.



Headlining the event will be an appearance by WHRO’s STEM Van. The van, and its repertoire of science and technology-based activities, promises to engage participants in science and technology to all who stop by. This is the STEM van’s first visit to NWS Yorktown’s Youth Center.



Science themed experiments will take center stage during the STEM fest with a show from performers with The Mad Science Show. The travelling show offers a host of fun and STEM-tacular tricks that aim to demonstrate chemical reactions, crazy science experiments, and other science related activities in an out of this world experience that is rivaled by none. Like WHRO’s STEM Van, this is The Mad Science Show’s first docking at NWS Yorktown’s Youth Center.



That’s not all. Members of the Hampton Roads LEGO User Group (HARDLUG) will make their first appearance at NWS Yorktown’s Youth Center as well. The group will bring LEGO ship models and a variety of large and small LEGO maritime builds. Visitors can get a glimpse of what it takes to build their stunning LEGO builds, take in some history of the humble LEGO brick and try their hands at building a creation of their own during the event.



According to the Department of the Navy’s Naval STEM Strategy, the main goal of STEM is “to inspire, engage, and educate the next generation of scientists and engineers, and to attract, employ, develop, and retain our diverse technical workforce through collaboration to promote an effective and efficient STEM portfolio across the DoN, the federal government, and the broad STEM community.” These programs, whether in person or virtual, are offered free to the public as a service to our communities. This first of its kind STEM Fest at NWS Yorktown aims to do just that in more via a host of fun and engaging activities. Other exhibitors from across the installation are slated to attend as well, where the general public and military affiliated families can learn about their various programs and services.