III Armored Corps Commanding General conducts battlefield circulation

Photo By Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas | From left, Col. Stephen Walker and Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe pose with a wooden plaque of...... read more read more

Photo By Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas | From left, Col. Stephen Walker and Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe pose with a wooden plaque of the 75th Field Artillery Brigade crest. see less | View Image Page