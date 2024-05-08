Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III Armored Corps Commanding General conducts battlefield circulation

    III Armored Corps Commanding General conducts battlefield circulation

    Photo By Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas | From left, Col. Stephen Walker and Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe pose with a wooden plaque of...... read more read more

    LAWTON, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Story by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    FORT SILL, Oklahoma – Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, the Commanding General of III Armored Corps, conducted a battlefield circulation with the 75th Field Artillery Brigade at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Monday, May 6.

    Key leadership and subject matter experts from 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery Regiment and 100th Brigade Support Battalion briefed Bernabe on their units’ readiness and capabilities, with Soldiers from both units conducting demonstrations on select vehicles.

    Bernabe was the keynote speaker at the Fort Sill Fires Symposium on Tuesday, May 7.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.12.2024 14:49
    Story ID: 471084
    Location: LAWTON, OK, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Armored Corps Commanding General conducts battlefield circulation, by CPT Erick Schneider-Cuevas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    III Armored Corps Commanding General conducts battlefield circulation
    III Armored Corps Commanding General conducts battlefield circulation
    III Armored Corps Commanding General conducts battlefield circulation
    III Armored Corps Commanding General conducts battlefield circulation
    III Armored Corps Commanding General conducts battlefield circulation
    III Armored Corps Commanding General conducts battlefield circulation
    III Armored Corps Commanding General conducts battlefield circulation
    III Armored Corps Commanding General conducts battlefield circulation
    III Armored Corps Commanding General conducts battlefield circulation
    III Armored Corps Commanding General conducts battlefield circulation
    III Armored Corps Commanding General conducts battlefield circulation
    III Armored Corps Commanding General conducts battlefield circulation
    III Armored Corps Commanding General conducts battlefield circulation
    III Armored Corps Commanding General conducts battlefield circulation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT