III Armored Corps Commanding General conducts battlefield circulation

FORT SILL, Oklahoma – Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, the Commanding General of III Armored Corps, conducted a battlefield circulation with the 75th Field Artillery Brigade at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Monday, May 6.
Key leadership and subject matter experts from 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery Regiment and 100th Brigade Support Battalion briefed Bernabe on their units’ readiness and capabilities, with Soldiers from both units conducting demonstrations on select vehicles.
Bernabe was the keynote speaker at the Fort Sill Fires Symposium on Tuesday, May 7.
