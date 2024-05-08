4th LE Battalion Provides Security During Exercise Native Fury

Yanbu, Saudi Arabia - The day-to-day life of a security forces reserve Marine is varied to the individual, however, what they all have in common is no matter the clime or place they can quickly adapt and be a positive reinforcement of the world’s most elite fighting force.



U.S. Marines with Delta Company, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion (4th LEB), Force Headquarters Group, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, first deployed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in April 2024 to provide security to Marines, Sailors, Soldiers, and their assets participating in support of Exercise Native Fury 24. Delta Company’s mission is to provide inner perimeter security for initial staging and logistics areas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in support of 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG) and to provide security alongside Saudi and Emirati forces throughout the exercise as it progresses from Kingdom Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates.



Coming from austere regions of Alaska and Montana, Marines from 4th LEB had to quickly adapt to the significant temperature adjustments when they traveled to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Known as the “Alaska Marines,” their journey to Exercise Native Fury 24 is almost as noteworthy as the exercise itself. U.S. Marines with 4th LEB from across Alaska, Montana, and other states traveled more than four days across the planet to execute their mission. In the case of some Marines, that journey begins with a bush-plane ride to the nearest regional airport and then onward to international flights, destination, Saudi Arabia.



These Reserves Marines are used to an environment of cold and snowy landscapes; therefore, it was quite a shock to them when they were providing support for the biennial exercise in an environment with temperatures stretching beyond 100 degrees in the peak desert heat.



Exercise Native Fury 24 is a key multi-lateral exercise that emphasizes the strategic use of logistics across the Arabian Peninsula, while maintaining and building partner relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.



2nd MLG is “relying on us completely to support them and provide security for them as well, which we really value the trust that they have given us,” said U.S. Marine Corps 1stSgt Jason Brice, senior enlisted advisor of Delta Company, 4th LEB “that’s huge for us, and we’re using that trust going forward and doing everything we can as Marines.”



U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. John Tidwell, a military police officer with 4th LEB, explains, “it was a pretty extreme transition but, we have taken a lot of precautions to transition properly,” he continues, “I feel like we are getting used to it, rolling with it, and getting better.”



The Marines within Delta Company are primarily comprised of military police officers, who are a part of 24/7 operations that guard entry control points, observation posts, and convoys.



Tidwell explains, “I take my duty of providing security really seriously, it is a lot of responsibility, but a responsibility I am happy to take and do well in, because this is what I trained for.”



The integration of 4th LEB and 2nd DSB demonstrates the ability of Marines and Sailors to cohesively operate together, showcasing the “one team, one fight” mentality.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2024 Date Posted: 05.13.2024 Story ID: 471082 Location: SA