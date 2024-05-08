Intensive Care and International Collaboration: Army Reserve nurse plays vital role in TRADEWINDS 24

Photo By Master Sgt. Emily Anderson | U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Alivia Stephens, with the 328th Field Support Hospital,...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Emily Anderson | U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Alivia Stephens, with the 328th Field Support Hospital, 330th Medical Brigade, 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support), poses for a photo at Paragon Army Base, Barbados, during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) on May 11, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Sgt. Emily Anderson) see less | View Image Page

Amidst the bustling activity of TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24), one figure stands out amidst the hustle of the multinational training exercise: U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Alivia Stephens, a Salt Lake City native and an intensive care nurse with the 328th Field Support Hospital (FSH), 330th Medical Brigade, 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support).



For Stephens, nursing isn't just a profession; it's a calling, both in and out of the uniform.



"The presence of nurses is critical in all phases of medicine," she said, emphasizing here experience and dedication. "Nursing is a vast position encompassing many specialties."



When she is not donning the uniform, Stephens serves as a registered nurse in the burn trauma intensive care unit at the University of Utah.



“My position requires proficiency in managing all burn wound care, frostbite, and soft tissue injuries for adult and pediatric patients,” she said. “It’s a difficult but rewarding job.”



Currently, Stephens and her fellow unit members find themselves at the forefront of medical support for the TW24, a role they embrace with passion and expertise.



"The ability to collaborate with nurses from other nations, positions, and levels of expertise provides opportunities to further enhance, develop, and adapt nursing practices to augment patient care in various environments," she explained, underscoring the importance of global cooperation in advancing medical care.



Master Sgt. David Burke, the TW24 U.S. military medical noncommissioned officer in charge, attested to the indispensable role of nurses like Stephens in the exercise.



“We currently have nine military nurses working at TRADEWINDS,” said Burke. “They are critical to this exercise because their skill set lends to more empathic patient care while serving as a key component for the physicians and medics to provide the full coverage needed for the exercise.”



For Stephens, Burke explains, it's not just about fulfilling duties; it's about going above and beyond to ensure the well-being of those in need.



“Stephens is a big part of that because before we came to Barbados, she was coming in on her own time to make sure we had what we needed for this event. She has a great attitude and demeanor,” he added, singing her praises.



In addition to providing expert care to TW24 participants and staff, the medical team is gaining invaluable experience in diverse practice settings, and making a difference in the lives of those who defend our nations.



“Events like TW24 are important for constructing and enhancing international relationships,” said Stephens. “Medical personnel permit collaboration of medical processes and provide an opportunity to explore alternative techniques and resources used by the partnering nations.”