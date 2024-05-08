The 1st Cavalry Division assumes authority from the 3rd Infantry Division

Photo By Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp | Maj. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, 1st Cavalry Division commanding general, and Command Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp | Maj. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, 1st Cavalry Division commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. LeVares J. Jackson, 1st Cavalry Division command sergeant major, uncase the division colors to symbolize their arrival in the European theater and authority over their mission in Eastern Europe during a transfer of authority ceremony between the 1st Cavalry Division and the 3rd Infantry Division in Boleslawiec, Poland, May 11, 2024. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp) see less | View Image Page

BOLESŁAWIEC, Poland – The U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division formally transferred authority for its mission in Eastern Europe to the 1st Cavalry Division during a ceremony, May 11.



Based at Fort Cavazos, Texas the 1st Cavalry Division officially assumed control of the U.S. Army task force operating across Poland and the Baltic States from the 3rd Infantry Division-led Task Force Marne.



Task Force Marne assumed responsibility for the mission in September of 2023 and now, after casing its colors, cedes command and control to the newly formed Task Force Pegasus.



Task Force Marne leaves the theater after participating in numerous exercises across Europe ranging from large multinational training events like Austere Challenge 24, Allied Spirit 24, Polish Dragon 24, and Dynamic Front 24 to command post exercises, professional military summits, community engagements, and independence and military celebrations with NATO allies and partners.



The task force’s units also worked to enhance interoperability and supported NATO battle groups in Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.



Maj. Gen. Chris Norrie, the commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, looked back on Task Force Marne’s accomplishments during the deployment, and saluted his soldiers’ efforts over the past several months.



“You did it all while protecting and serving NATO’s eastern flank, constantly ready to deter any adversary that would seek to do us harm,” Norrie said.



Norrie also took a moment to impress upon the 1st Cavalry Division team the importance of the mission.



“Remember that you have some of the finest individuals from 32 partner nations standing shoulder to shoulder with you as you continue to keep our democracy safe,” he said.



The 1st Cavalry Division, known also as Task Force Pegasus assumed control of this critical mission serving to work alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.



Maj. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, the commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division, stated his commitment to the mission and expressed gratitude to the Soldiers of Task Force Marne for their efforts while in control of the area of responsibility.



“To our gracious hosts and allies, here in Poland and across the European Continent,” Admiral said. “I look forward to strengthening our relationship as we continue to build capability and capacity within our various units in support of the Alliance.”



Admiral then addressed Maj. Gen. Norrie, the members of his staff and the Soldiers of Task Force Marne.



“I’m confident that the foundation you’ve laid, has set the First Team up for success as we write a new chapter in the history of our division and at this moment in the Alliance’s history.”



Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, the commanding general of V Corps, presided over the transfer of authority ceremony in Bolesławiec. He praised Task Force Marne for its efforts during major exercises, the strong relationships it forged with allies and partners across Europe, and he urged Task Force Pegasus to continue to build upon that foundation.



"To the 1st Cavalry Division team, you have an enormous and very important task ahead of you and a lot of work to do in a very short period of time.” Costanza said. “Your task is first to be ready to fight. Along with that strengthening the relationships with our NATO partners that the 3rd Infantry Division has built and find new and innovative ways to train and build greatness here in Europe. Be an excellent partner to our NATO allies.”



Approximately 4,500 Soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Artillery, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade and the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team are deploying to various locations across Europe to support NATO allies, deter further aggression against NATO member states, and train with host-nation forces to build readiness and interoperability.