Team Hill, community partners exercise mass casualty response

It was a scene of organized chaos at the Base Operations Readiness Training Area on April 17, as units from the 75th Air Base Wing teamed with off-base responders in a joint response and recovery exercise.



The scenario for the exercise was a performing aircraft crashing into a crowd of onlookers. Volunteers participated as victims and responders worked to provide care with limited or exhausted resources. The exercise aimed enhance readiness, integration, and response skills.



“The collaborative effort highlighted how the base and community are dependent upon each other for mutual aid and support,” said Cody Hamer, 75th ABW exercise and inspection manager. “Through coordination with local fire departments, emergency medical teams, Life Flight helicopters and hospitals, Team Hill and local emergency responders showcased their capabilities to rapidly respond and care for personnel impacted by the simulated disaster.



Hamer said teams learned valuable lessons that will help define future responses and hone key skills necessary to protect lives.



“It was a highly successful event, and we look forward to expanding our teamwork in future exercise scenarios,” Hamer said.



Mass casualty exercises aim to maximize training for responders with situations not commonly experienced or practiced. The mass casualty exercise is an Air Force requirement prior to hosting a large-scale, on-base event, such as an air show.