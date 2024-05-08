Beach nourishment efforts begin again as U.S. Army Corps of Engineers use BIL funds for Indiana Shoreline Protection Project.

Photo By Emily Helton | An employee of Rausch Infrastructure, LLC places sand on the shores of Lake Michigan...... read more read more Photo By Emily Helton | An employee of Rausch Infrastructure, LLC places sand on the shores of Lake Michigan near Mount Baldy in Indiana. The shoreline receives new sand each year, when funds are available, to counteract erosion. see less | View Image Page

The Indiana shoreline near Mount Baldy dune is receiving sand again this year to help counteract shoreline erosion. The design and construction supervision are managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Chicago District and has been done for seven of the last ten years. The project is dependent on the availability of beach nourishment government funds. This year, over $2.7M of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funds are being used to complete the project.



The contract was awarded to Rausch Infrastructure, LLC in January 2024 and sand started moving April 25. 68,350 tons of sand will be placed on approximately 5,000 square yards of the beach from April throughout July to ensure the beach does not erode into the nearby dunes.



“The reason for this project is to replenish the beach. Every year it gets eroded due to the littoral drift along the lake, also the nearby pier contributes to the erosion”, says USACE, Chicago District Contracting Officer Representative, Samir Abu-Ali.



The sand placement helps retain the natural coastal protection and ecological habitat for the area of Indiana Dunes National Park on the shores of Lake Michigan.