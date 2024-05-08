What being a mom means to me: A conversation with Senior Master Sgt. Allita Ramos

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Allita Ramos, Space Base Delta 1 Delta Staff...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Allita Ramos, Space Base Delta 1 Delta Staff Agencies and 21st Comptroller Squadron First Sergeant, poses with her husband, Rowlison Ramos, and their three kids, Rowland, Roman and Marilani, at her Senior Master Sgt. release party at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, March 23, 2023. In her day-to-day life, Ramos says she frequently sees similarities between being a mom and a First Sgt. see less | View Image Page

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – When then-Airman 1st Class Allita Ramos arrived to her first duty station at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, in 2000, she felt overwhelmed and unsure of how to tackle this new phase of her life.



As a new mom and a freshly pinned Airman in the U.S. Air Force, Ramos struggled with finding a balance between meeting the demands of her personal and professional life.



“I didn’t know how to be a good mom, a good wife, AND a good Airman – all at the same time,” Ramos said. “At my first duty station, I met then-Tech. Sgt. Cristina Miranda. She looked after me, investing time and energy into my personal and professional development.



“That meant the world to me. She is like a big sister to me. We’re still friends today, actually.”



Today, now-Senior Master Sgt. Ramos serves as the first sergeant for Space Base Delta 1 Delta Staff Agencies and the 21st Comptroller Squadron, supporting the 200+ Airmen who call Peterson and Schriever SFB their home away from home. Now a mother of three, Ramos frequently sees similarities between being both a mom and a first sergeant.



“I work with a lot of young Airmen who are away from their families and need a little extra support and guidance,” Ramos said. “I’ve learned a lot about being a mom from my Airmen, and for that I’m so grateful.”



For instance, Ramos explained, what works for your first child in terms of nurturing or guidance might be the exact opposite of what your second child needs. A child isn’t wrong for needing more or less attention to feel safe. It’s about identifying those needs, building that trust, and allowing them to grow that makes the ultimate difference. She added that the same can be said about her Airmen.



“My Airmen have taught me patience, and that patience has taught me how to better connect with my kids,” said Ramos. “They help me to see my full potential as a mom.”



With Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 12, Ramos celebrates mothers who continue to make a difference every day – whether in uniform or supporting those who serve. She also empathizes with those spending the day away from their loved ones.



“Being away from your family is hard,” said Ramos. “As a first sergeant, I feel like an extended family member to my Airmen, and I hope they know that my door is always open. Whether they need someone to listen to or just need a hug, I’ll be there for them.”



When asked what Ramos is most proud of, whether as the DSA first sergeant or mother of three, she gave this analogy:



“My kids and my Airmen are like flowers, and it’s my job to give them the water and sunshine they need to grow. Seeing them thrive on their own brings so much fulfillment to my life. It’s what I work hard for every day. I love being a mom and as well as a mom-away-from-mom for our Airmen.”