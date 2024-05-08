10th annual U.S.-Peru Army Staff Talks synchronize future engagements, promote continuous transformation

FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Army South hosted the 10th annual Peru-U.S. Army Staff Talks, May 9, at U.S. Army South Headquarters where delegations from both armies reviewed 46 agreed-to-actions that outline future engagements and continuous transformation efforts that will take place over the next three years.



The U.S. Army Staff Talks Program serves as a bilateral forum for strategic-level discussion between respective armies to develop professional partnerships and increase interaction between partner nation armies.





“The importance of these staff talks is that they shape the next three to four years of the process for working with our partner nations and ensure that the agreed-to-actions are aligned with the Army South campaign as well supporting the Peruvian Army objectives,” said U.S. Army Maj. Derek Repp, political-military plans officer for Peru within the U.S. Army South Security Cooperation Division.



“The bilateral framework and planned events are presented, and senior leadership confirms before the plan is executed.”



This year yielded greater collaboration with the Peruvian Army Director of Plans, Brig. Gen. Victor Augusto Bezada Zambrano in attendance, Repp added.



Bezada provided an in-depth capabilities brief of the Peruvian Army’s focused interests, progress in transformation and the structure of the Peruvian Army.



Bezada underscored that, for the Peruvian Army, continuous improvement, strategic leadership, organizational culture, and strengthening regional alliances allows the force to overcome challenges.



After his brief, Peruvian Army Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Orestes Martin Vargas Ortiz, and U.S. Army South Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Wiliam L. Thigpen, shared perspectives on regional and historical challenges in relation to transformation and modernization of their armies.



“This is a very important lateral reunion, and we thank you for the excellent welcome,” said Vargas. “This is a strategic alliance with the United States, and we are very committed to this partnership.”

Thigpen expressed appreciation for the Peruvian Army Multipurpose Brigade and U.S. Army’s 1st Security Forces Assistance Brigade collaboration in Peru.



“Lieutenant General Vargas, thank you for your leadership and representing the Peruvian Army during the staff talk,” said Thigpen.



“Your Army is a professional force, and our relationship is very strategic and important. This is underscored by the continued positions here for a Peruvian general officer and liaison officer in the U.S. Army South as well as the liaison position that extended to us in the U.S. Embassy Peru.”



U.S. Army South Staff Talks drive interactions and strategic relationships between partner nations in the U.S. Southern Command area of operations, posturing armies for their mutual objectives to continuously transform the force and maintain readiness for a coordinated response to any regional threat.



“My assessment of the agreed-to-actions is that they are mutually supportive,” said Thigpen.



“The partnership of our armies is strong. We look forward to the future professionalism and strengthening of our armies, and I plan to pass this strong partnership on to the next Army South commanding general.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2024 Date Posted: 05.10.2024 17:11 Story ID: 471005 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th annual U.S.-Peru Army Staff Talks synchronize future engagements, promote continuous transformation, by MAJ Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.