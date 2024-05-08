WBAMC observes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM)

FORT BLISS, Texas – Throughout the month of April, William Beaumont Army Medical Center observed SAAPM through a series of events that created awareness and education on the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response Program.



The first event that occurred was a SAAPM proclamation signing where hospital leaders came to sign their proclamations, designating the month of April as SAAPM.



Every Tuesday was designated as Teal Tuesday and staff members, including Service Members, were authorized to wear teal shirts in support of SAAPM. The purpose of this was to spread awareness and spark a conversation with individuals that were not aware of SAAPM and its importance.



During April 15 to 18, the SHARP team partnered with the Beaumont Female Mentorship Program for the Painting Jeans event, in honor of the national day known as Denim Day. Staff were able to express themselves about the SHARP program by painting jeans with words such as “No means no.” The jeans were later displayed in the hospital for staff and patients to admire.



On April 18 and 19, there was a challenge room on the sixth floor of the main hospital. Participants were given clues and questions to answers that would help them open locks on a mannequin. Questions ranged from knowing their SHARP representatives to the different methods of reporting as well as rights of victims.



On April 19, the PEAK your SHARP awareness hike was conducted at McKelligon Canyon where participants learned how sexual assault/ harassment incidents can affect not just a victim, but also the unit. This was accomplished by separating the participants into teams, and with a litter, each team made several stops along the route. At each stop, teams were challenged with a SHARP scenario, and items were placed on their litter, making it heavier. Soon, teams returned to their starting point, giving their responses on what they would do in each scenario, and reducing their weight on the litter. This physical event was challenging but educational and fun for the participants.



Some of the remaining events were information tables, a fun run, and a scavenger hunt. Each event was designed to educate participants on the SHARP program including methods of reporting, resources available, the difference between different reports, and getting to know the individuals that are part of the SHARP team.



The month was closed with a WBAMC Teal Photo where staff met in the front of the hospital and positioned themselves to create a teal ribbon in honor of April’s SAAPM.



When asked about the importance of SAAPM, Mr. Daniel A. Jones, WBAMC sexual assault response coordinator responded, “For the awareness so people are aware that sexual assault/ harassment does happen, how it affects people, and resources to get them help.”



Lt. Col. Daniel W. Winnie, WBAMC Medical Readiness Battalion commander, wanted to provide the community with a command message on the importance of SAAPM. “In the Army, our strength lies in our people, and we together can eradicate the toxic culture of sexual assault. Sexual Assault and Awareness Prevention Month (SAAPM) allows us to march on our Army values to pave a culture of respect, trust, and accountability.”

Date Taken: 05.10.2024