Community Action for Veterans and 903rd ICTC Host Operation Chow Line

Photo By Capt. Derek Cobb | Attendees enjoy meals provided by Vern Eide Marine at Operation Chow Line in Sioux...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Derek Cobb | Attendees enjoy meals provided by Vern Eide Marine at Operation Chow Line in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, April 27. Community Action for Veterans and the 903rd Inland Cargo Transportation Company held a resource fair to educate local military-connected people with organizations that help military members, veterans, and their families. (US Army Reserve photo by Capt. Derek Cobb) see less | View Image Page

NEW CENTURY, Kansas -- The 903rd Inland Cargo Transportation Company (ICTC) and the Community Action for Veterans (CAV) held a resource fair called Operation Chow Line at Vern Eide Marine to help improve access and understanding of the different veteran organizations that support servicemembers and their Families in South Dakota and launch the Ready 2 Serve Resource Locker on April 27.



There are multiple organizations operating that serve military-connected people, whether they be service members, Veterans or their Families. It can be challenging for military-connected people to know which organization to go to for their specific questions. The Operation Chow Line resource fair provided attendees an opportunity to learn about the resources available for them in their local area and engage representatives who travel the state and region helping service members and their Families. The Ready 2 Serve Resource Locker is an initiative being spearheaded by the 903rd ICTC to help Army Reservists and their Families in the southern area of South Dakota with needed, nonperishable items for certain times of the year. Over 90 people were in attendance.



The 903rd ICTC First Sergeant, 1st Sgt. Jeremy Otis, credited Staff Sgt. Zachary Cosens as the lead and planner for the resource fair and locker. Cosens coordinated with the CAV Executive Director Jill Baker. Her organization’s support helped coordinate the involvement of organizations such as the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), the Sioux Falls Vet Center, the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System, the Sioux Falls Regional Office of Veterans Benefits Administration, the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, and several others.



“I want to give a special thanks to Verne Eide Marine for hosting us and providing food and a space for the Soldiers and Families to gather,” said Cosens. “I want to thank Jill Baker from our community partners at Community Action for Veterans for being instrumental in bringing in all the organizations. And I want to thank my wife and kids for enduring all my after-hours work in order to make this happen.”

Dakota News Now stopped by to cover the event. A segment on their evening news was aired that day. Follow the link below to see their coverage.



https://www.dakotanewsnow.com/2024/04/27/operation-chow-line-supports-army-reservists/